WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: In the match number 17 of the Women’s Premier League 2025 table toppers Delhi Capitals Women take on Gujarat Giants Women. While Delhi Capitals are already through to the WPL 2025 playoffs, Gujarat Giants, who are placed third on the WPL 2025 points table, are looking to stay in contention for a place in the second round. Meanwhile for GG-W vs DC-W live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Mumbai Indians' Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Penalised For Showing Dissent At Umpire's Decision During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Match.

Delhi Capitals would love to finish on top of the points table once again and secure direct entry into the finals. Currently DC-W have 10 points in their kitty and a win in their final league stage game will take their tally to 12. Only Mumbai Indians Women can finish on 12 points provided they win both their remaining two matches. This will be the second meeting between these two sides this season. In the earlier meeting, Delhi Capitals won by six wickets. Check out Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL2025 Math details and viewing options below.

When is GG-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the WPL 2025 knock out phase and will face Gujarat Giants next on March 7. The GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match viewing options below. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 6 Wickets in WPL 2025: Amelia Kerr's Five-Wicket Haul, Hayley Matthews' Half-Century Power MI-W to Clinical Victory Over UPW-W.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of GG-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of GG-W vs DC-W Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free, as stated in Star Sports' social media handles. Expect a close contest with Delhi Capitals sealing victory in their final round robin match of the WPL 2025.

