Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28: ACT21, a leading SaaS company reshaping BFSI tech with low-code, and AI-driven solutions is proud to announce that it has been awarded the esteemed Great Place To Work® Certification™ by the Great Place To Work® India.

This significant recognition underscores ACT21's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture that prioritizes innovation, agility, transparency, and employee well-being. The Certification reflects the genuine experiences and feedback of our employees, showcasing their positive perspective on what it means to work at ACT21. Over 93% of employees whole-heartedly attested to ACT21 being a Great Place To Work.

ACT21 believes in maintaining a healthy work-life balance, which helps employees stay motivated and engaged while pushing the boundaries of innovation. Winning the 'Great Place To Work' underscores ACT21's ongoing commitment to building a supportive, inclusive, and growth-oriented culture.

Pankaj Gupta, Founder and CEO of ACT21 Software, shared his thoughts on this remarkable achievement, saying, "At ACT21, we truly believe that our people are our greatest asset. We prioritize work-life balance, encourage open communication, and celebrate innovation across all levels of the company. This recognition is a testament to our collective effort in creating a workplace that fosters creativity, productivity, and happiness. Our focus on employee satisfaction directly translates into the excellence we deliver to our clients."

Receiving the 'Great Place To Work' Certification reinforces ACT21's mission to lead by example in both workplace culture and industry innovation, ensuring that the company continues to excel in both employee satisfaction and client service.

About ACT21 Software

ACT21 Software, headquartered in Noida, NCR, India, is a leading SaaS company reshaping BFSI tech with low-code, and AI-driven solutions. We empower financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive Business Process Automation to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and drive data-driven insights, all while minimizing human intervention.

Our suite of innovative products includes HyPerform, which optimizes incentives and increases sales by 30% through features like DIY capabilities and real-time analytics; Underwriter360, which enhances traceability and borrower experiences with smart automation, achieving a 5x conversion rate increase; and ImpaktApps, which facilitates rapid application development by converting ideas into impactful applications while cutting development costs by 50%. With a strong focus on improving productivity, reducing costs, and driving data-driven insights, ACT21 Software is dedicated to helping financial institutions thrive in an evolving technological landscape.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation positions us as the partner of choice for organizations seeking to optimize their processes and embrace the future of finance technology.

For more information, visit www.act21.io.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568610/ACT21_Software_GPTW.jpg

