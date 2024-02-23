PNN

New Delhi [India], February 23: Glory of Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham temple is increasing day by day, hence along with the devotees, great gurus and famous personalities of the country also keep coming here. Few days back Film actress and former MP Jayaprada reached Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham.

She said, The increasing popularity of Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham and the arrival of lakhs of devotees could not stop me and I also came to visit Khatu ji and after coming here I am feeling a supernatural peace with great happiness Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham Temple India I am feeling very happy after coming to Namo Dham and the best thing is that about forty thousand devotees can sit here together. Jayaprada said that this is really the eighth wonder of the world. Seeing the hard work of you people makes me happy here. I would like to come again and again. This was said by film actress and former Rajya Sabha member Jayaprada, who came especially from Mumbai to have darshan at Dham Khatu Shyam Dilli Dham located on Alipur Road. Jayaprada had darshan of Baba in the crowd of lakhs of devotees on the day of Ekadashi. And looking at the crowd that had gathered to seek blessings, he said that seeing the faith here in Baba, my faith has increased even more.

On this occasion, the national president of the organization, Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, gave Jayaprada the darshan and worship of Khatu Shyam. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri, while telling Jayaprada about the temple premises, said that we have always taken care of the security of our devotees and the elders. A wheelchair has been arranged for them so that they can have darshan comfortably, and arrangements have also been made to ensure that everyone gets Baba's Prasad. Today, people not only from India but from all over the world are coming here to have Baba's darshan. On this occasion, all the trustees of the temple, National General Secretary Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Ramesh Gupta, Pawan Singhal, National Treasurer Madhu Gopal Goyal, Anil Gupta and Naveen Garg, National Executive Senior Vice President Kuldeep Goyal participated.

