Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 24: actyv.ai, a path-breaking AI-powered enterprise SaaS platform with embedded B2B BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) and insurance, has announced that it has successfully crossed USD 1 billion in transactions, in a record seven months. This achievement is a testament to the capability of the technology platform in orchestrating seamless interactions between large enterprises, their suppliers and distributors as well as financial institutions.

As a category creator, actyv.ai has pioneered the transformation of the supply chain ecosystem by harnessing AI. The company focuses on improving Go To Market (GTM) efficiencies for enterprises, enhancing quality of their supply chain partners, enabling capital for their growth and mitigating business risks. Its proprietary scoring model uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze financial and non-financial data, providing enterprises with a comprehensive score that facilitates informed decision-making by enterprises and accurate lending assessments by financial institutions.

Raghu Subramanian, Co-Founder and Global CEO of actyv.ai said, “Surpassing USD 1 billion in B2B Buy Now Pay Later transactions is evidence to the transformative power of our AI-powered platform. We are proud to have empowered countless businesses, particularly MSMEs, in their quest for growth by providing them with seamless access to working capital. This achievement reaffirms our dedication to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our customers. Achieving this milestone in a remarkably short period of time has been both inspiring and humbling.”

With its innovative technology and smooth user experience, actyv.ai has gained significant traction among enterprises, enabling them to offer flexible payment options to their customers. Companies like Nivea, APL Apollo Tubes, CavinKare and many others are transforming their business using the embedded BNPL option. The company has partnered with over 20 financial institutions including banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and NBFCs such as Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Finance and SG Finserve. actyv.ai has also established alliances with insurance companies like Kotak General Insurance, Tata AIG, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Ergo, Bajaj Allianz and Digit and tied up with renowned go-to-market partners such as PwC and Grant Thornton to take the product to market.

The Singapore-headquartered company is expanding its operations in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa – tapping into new markets and providing their cutting-edge embedded offerings to a broader base. It is also planning to extend its lending product as a standalone Digital Lending Platform, catering to the needs of banks and NBFCs. actyv.ai was recently recognized for being a leader to watch out for in the financial services space with the Startup 50 Trailblazer award at the Dun & Bradstreet LEAP India Startup Summit 2023.

