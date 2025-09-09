New Delhi, [India] September 9 (ANI): Adani GEMS School of Excellence, Lucknow, has been recognised as the 3rd best emerging school in India (Indian curriculum) and the No. 1 best emerging school in Lucknow, a milestone highlighting its growing reputation for educational excellence in its first year of operations, as per a media release.

The recognition was announced by Cfore, a multidisciplinary research organisation that conducted a nationwide survey to identify the top emerging private schools in India. Respondents, including parents, teachers, principals, educationists and students, rated schools on a 10-point scale across 14 parameters, covering academics, pedagogy, infrastructure, innovation and student development.

The official award ceremony will take place on 10 September in New Delhi, where leading educationists and institutions will be honoured.

Since its inception, Adani GEMS School of Excellence has distinguished itself through innovative pedagogy, world-class infrastructure and a focus on holistic student empowerment.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani GEMS Education, said, "This recognition reinforces our belief that education must go beyond academics to create socially responsible, confident, and compassionate individuals. Being named the top emerging school in Lucknow and among the best in India is both an honour and a responsibility as we continue to set benchmarks in progressive education."

The award underscores the school's role as a transformative institution, committed to nurturing creativity, critical thinking and values that prepare learners to thrive as global citizens.

Earlier this year, the Adani Foundation collaborated with GEMS Education to establish schools across the country.

The initial donation of Rs 2,000 crore was part of Rs 10,000 crore announced by Gautam Adani on the occasion of his son Jeet Adani's wedding.

The Adani Foundation is the CSR arm of the Adani Group.

Over the next three years, at least 20 such schools in the K-12 segment will be rolled out across India's primary metropolitan cities and, subsequently, also in Tier II to IV cities.

In these schools, 30 per cent of seats in the CBSE curriculum will be free for underserved and deserving children, the statement added. (ANI)

