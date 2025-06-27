New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand this year, with its brand value up by 82 per cent, according to the annual report on the most valuable and strongest Indian brands by Brand Finance.

The report attributed Gautam Adani-owned Group's growth to "aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders."

Adani Group, whose brand value rose by 82 per cent to USD6.5 billion, is the fastest-growing Indian brand ranked in 2025, climbing from 16th place in 2024 to 13th in 2025, the Brand Finance annual report noted.

"This meteoric rise is underpinned by its strong financial performance across core sectors, notably infrastructure, energy, ports and logistics and renewables," the report read.

The group reported record earnings, with 82 per cent coming from core infrastructure sectors like ports, logistics, power transmission, and green energy.

The annual Brand Finance report continues to reflect India's top brands driving global growth and influence. The Brand Finance India 100 2025 ranking results remain stable, with leading brands maintaining strong market positions and experiencing notable uptick in brand value. Coming to other Indian companies, Tata Group (brand value up 10 per cent to USD 31.6 billion) has once again secured its position as India's most valuable brand ranked by becoming the first Indian brand to cross the USD 30 billion threshold.

As the second most valuable Indian brand, Infosys (brand value up 15 per cent to USD 16.3 billion) continues to lead in the IT Services sector, while HDFC Group (brand value up 37 per cent to USD 14.2 billion), third in the rankings, has cemented its role as a financial services titan, post-merger with HDFC Ltd.

At the fourth place, LIC (brand value up 35 per cent to USD 13.6 billion) also demonstrated commendable growth followed by HCLTech (brand value up 17 per cent to USD 8.9 billion), at the eighth position, up one rank from 2024.

Larsen & Toubro, with a 3 per cent increase to USD 7.4 billion, secured the ninth spot, driven by its focus on high-tech manufacturing and expansion into renewables and semiconductors. At number ten, Mahindra Group experienced 9 per cent growth, reaching a brand value of USD 7.2 billion, supported by advances in technology and engineering.

Brand Finance was set up in 1996 with the aim of 'bridging the gap between marketing and finance'. It helps companies and organisations of all types to connect their brands to the bottom line.

"'Made in India' is no longer a term to shy away from on the global stage. For a long time, the flagbearers of Brand India have been Tata, Infosys, Taj, Mahindra, HCL Tech, MRF, Hindalco, Airtel, Amul and other leading names. Now, we witness the emergence of ambitious brands like L&T, Persistent Systems, JSW, Indian Oil, Adani, Hexaware and Dixon, punching above their weight and featuring regularly as rising brands in Brand Finance's global rankings," said Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India, in the Foreword of the report.

The collective brand value of the top 100 Indian brands ranked stands at USD 236.5billion in 2025. (ANI)

