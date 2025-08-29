New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Adani Power has received a Letter of Award (LoA) for 25 Years long term procurement of electricity from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL), which it will supply from a 2,400 MW (800 MW X 3) greenfield ultra super critical plant to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district of Bihar.

As per a press release, the award was given by Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. (BSPGCL) on behalf of North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL). Following the LoA, a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) is expected to be signed soon between the entities to finalize the arrangement.

Adani Power's Chief Executive Officer, S.B. Khyalia, highlighted the importance of the Bihar project in this context. "Adani Power, as India's largest private sector thermal power producer, has consistently demonstrated the capability to deliver dependable capacity at scale. With our upcoming ultra-supercritical, high-efficiency Pirpainti project in Bihar, we are setting new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainability. This plant will provide affordable and uninterrupted power to the people of Bihar, catalysing industrialisation, strengthening the state's economy, and supporting the prosperity of its people," he said.

India's power demand has been climbing steadily, with estimates suggesting peak requirements may grow from around 250 GW today to nearly 400 GW by 2031-32 and over 700 GW by 2047.

With rising industrialization, urban growth, and increasing consumption, the government has planned to add about 100 GW of new thermal capacity by 2035 to secure a steady and reliable electricity supply.

The Pirpainti project will consist of three units of 800 MW each. Adani Power had earlier won the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by BSPGCL, offering the lowest quoted price of Rs 6.075 per unit of electricity. The company has committed an investment of approximately USD 3 billion to set up the power plant and its related infrastructure.

During the construction phase, the plant is estimated to provide direct and indirect jobs to around 10,000-12,000 people, while nearly 3,000 jobs will be sustained once the facility becomes operational. (ANI)

