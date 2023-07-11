ThePRTree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: We Win Limited, a leading BPO and amongst the largest outsourcing solutions company is thrilled to announce the appointment of Adarsh Kumar as the new Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With his extensive industry experience and visionary leadership, Adarsh Kumar will drive the company to new heights in the realm of digital transformation.

Also Read | Tom Holland Opens Up About His Battle for Sobriety, Recalls Feeling Like He Was ‘Enslaved’ To Drinking.

With three decades of expertise in the Financial Services sector, Adarsh Kumar is a seasoned industry veteran renowned for his profound knowledge in Retail Finance, Corporate Lending, Insurance, Business Processes, and Operations. Throughout his illustrious career, he has consistently demonstrated an exceptional ability to engineer and direct corporate governance and risk management best practices, successfully scaling businesses across multiple geographies while managing diverse workforces and complexities.

Adarsh Kumar's unwavering passion lies in leveraging digital technologies, robust processes and continuous transformation to foster business growth. He possesses a keen understanding of the dynamic trends shaping the modern business landscape, seamlessly incorporating them into his strategies for building thriving enterprises.

Also Read | IND vs WI 1st Test 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head-to-Head and More You Need To Know About India vs West Indies Cricket Match in Dominica.

Prior to joining We Win Limited We Win Limited, Adarsh Kumar held CXO level & top management positions in reputed & renowned corporates like Tata Group, Bajaj Finance, Citigroup & General Motors Group. He is an MBA from Fore School of Management & an Economics graduate from Delhi University. He has continuously upgraded his skills through Executive Education from Harvard Business School, Wharton School, Ohio University, IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, XLRI Jamshedpur & ISB Hyderabad.

We Win Limited was founded and spearheaded by Abhishek Gupta in 1998 and operates in many sectors and industries. The transformation and unprecedented growth of We Win Limited can be largely attributed to the exceptional leadership of Abhishek Gupta. Having served as the Managing Director (MD) for several years, Abhishek Gupta has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's trajectory and now moves into the esteemed position of Chairman, while a new MD & CEO Adarsh Kumar joins to continue the legacy of excellence.

As the new MD & CEO, Adarsh Kumar will drive We Win Limited towards the forefront of the industry. His strategic insights, industry acumen, and unwavering commitment to innovation will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company, its shareholders, clients and all stakeholders.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)