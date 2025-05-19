SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: The Aditya Group of Institutions (AGI), hosted its Annual Convocation Ceremony 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, at the Aditya Educational Campus in Borivali West, Mumbai. The vibrant celebration brought together close to 200 graduating students along with their proud families, faculty, and distinguished guests for a day filled with achievement, pride, and inspiration.

The event opened with a formal academic procession from the Atrium to the Aditya Banquet Hall and commenced with the National Anthem, followed by the traditional lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana--symbolizing a tribute to knowledge and enlightenment.

In his warm welcome address, Dr. Balkrishna Parab, Director of Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR), emphasized the institution's dedication to academic excellence and holistic development. "It is a day of recognition and culmination of hard work of students as well as faculty of Aditya Group of Institutions and, last but not the least, a very proud moment for parents," he stated.

The ceremony was graced by three Guests of Honour:

* Ar. Vikas Dilawari, a renowned conservation architect

* Mr. Milind M. Shahane, Director at Tata Class Edge Limited and Executive Director & CEO of Trios Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

* Mr. Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director & Group CEO of NuSummit Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Each guest shared personal and professional insights, motivating students to lead with vision and resilience in a rapidly evolving world.

The Chief Guest, Shri A. P. Jamkhedkar, an eminent archaeologist, historian, and Chancellor of Sir J. J. De-Novo Deemed University, delivered an inspiring keynote address. He encouraged the graduates to embrace both curiosity and humility, urging them to remain connected to cultural values while embracing innovation.

As part of the convocation traditions, students took professional oaths that symbolized their transition into the professional world. The MBA Oath was administered by Dr. Parab, while the Architecture Oath was led by Ar. Jamshid Bhiwandiwalla, Principal of the Aditya College of Architecture (ACA), emphasizing responsibility, ethics, and service.

Graduates from three flagship institutions under AGI were conferred their degrees and diplomas:

* Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR): A total of 94 students graduated with their MMS degrees, specializing in Finance, Marketing, HR, IT, and Operations.

* Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM): 36 students completed the PGDM program, AGI's premier management diploma.

* Aditya College of Architecture (ACA): 28 students received B.Arch degrees, 21 graduated from the B.Voc program, and 9 completed M.Arch. ACA was proud to announce that 7 M.Arch graduates were recognized as university toppers among colleges affiliated with Mumbai University.

The atmosphere was electric as academic toppers were honored with medals and certificates. Loud applause echoed as each student walked across the stage, receiving their credentials in front of family and peers--a moment of pride and achievement.

The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks by Ar. Bhiwandiwalla, expressing gratitude to the faculty, administrative staff, students, and families whose collective efforts brought the ceremony to life. He reflected on the day as both an ending and a beginning--a transition from academic life to professional purpose.

As the graduates prepare to embark on new journeys, they carry forward the core values of the Aditya Group of Institutions--knowledge, innovation, community, and ethical leadership.

