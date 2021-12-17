SIOM Nashik offers a strong curriculum that is a blend of both technical and management education for MBA (Operations Management) and MBA (Agri-Operations Management).

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik, one of the leading institutes focussed on Operations Excellence is continuing the intake for the upcoming academic year.

Aspirants keen to pursue a career in Operations Management and Agri-Operations Management must appear for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2021), as the first step towards seeking admission to the renowned institute.

With SNAP 2021 exams scheduled for 19th December 2021, 8th January 2022 and 16th January 2022, SIOM Nashik is all set to groom another batch of accomplished Operations Professionals of tomorrow. Graced with over 60 journal publications, more than 100 recruiting partners and several highly accomplished full-time and visiting faculty members, the institute has been scripting successful career development of ambitious and competent managers, eyeing the progress of the sector through the two in-demand specializations - MBA (Operations Management) and MBA (Agri-Operations Management).

The domain of operations is undoubtedly one of the most promising sectors for a multitude of industries and a huge contributor to the Indian economy. The boundless scope for innovations and opportunities in the domain is indeed the most riveting feature to consider for a prosperous career in operations management.

SIOM Nashik offers a strong curriculum that is a blend of both technical and management education. The curriculum consists of several crucial subjects like Quality Management, Supply chain management, Project management, Transportation and logistics, Modelling dynamic systems, and a lot more. In addition, students are trained in SAP, ERP, Six Sigma, APICS, CII Logistics, and SCS to develop globally competent managers.

Moreover, the students are groomed as the best fit in operations for a host of sectors including manufacturing, IT, FMCG, e-commerce, consulting, etc. The students are also provided with expert guidance in finding and choosing the field of operations that best fit their skills and interests.

With the launch of the MBA Agri Operations course this year, SIOM is all set to revolutionize the nation's agriculture sector and play a significant role in the Agri-Revolution in India. The MBA in Agri-Operations Management offers the student with the required knowledge, operations expertise and competencies required by agriculture and allied sectors.

The students are trained in multiple domains, including SCM, Logistics Production, Consulting, Ecommerce, IT, etc., to gain knowledge and excel in agri-operations. The institute also focuses on creating domain knowledge in Agro commodity markets, Processing and Value Chain Agriculture, Agri Supply Chain Management and Advances in Agriculture, Agro procurement Management, Warehouse Management, and Quality Management for Agro Products, etc. as part of its compelling curriculum.

Admission to SIOM Nashik is regulated through SNAP, just like all other prestigious Symbiosis institutes. SNAP is one of the biggest entrance examinations of the nation, which takes place thrice a year. The applicant can make up to two attempts in a year to increase their chances of getting into SIOM Nashik.

SNAP 2021 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted across 94 test cities of the nation on three different dates - 19th December 2021 (Sunday), 8th January 2022 (Saturday), and 16th January 2022 (Sunday). The test will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on 19th December and from 10 to 11 a.m. on 8 & 16 January.

The candidates will have to answer a test comprising 60 multiple choice questions, divided among General English (Reading Comprehension and Verbal Ability - 15 Questions), Analytical and Logical Reasoning (25 Questions), and Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency (20 Questions). Each correct answer will be awarded one mark, and each wrong answer attracts 25% negative marks.

The candidates who successfully clear the test will participate in the further admission process (GE-PIWAT) of that particular program - including Group Exercise (GE), Personal Interaction (PI) & Writing Ability Test (WAT).

To know more about SIOM Nashik, visit: https://www.siom.in/

To Apply for SIOM Nashik visit - https://bit.ly/3vIVWsy

