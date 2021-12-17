Another action-filled day of the Ashes series comes to a close as Day 2 of the 2nd Test in Adelaide was called off early due to bad weather (threat of lightning). Australia will be the happier of the two teams at stumps as they have managed to post a huge score on the board along with picking up a couple of England’s wickets in the final session. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2. Pat Cummins Ruled Out of AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test 2021 Due to COVID-19 Scare, Feels ‘Gutted’.

Australia started the day on 221/2 but were pegged back early as Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed after his century following which England made inroads. However, captain Steve Smith again rose to the occasion as his partnership with Alex Carey steadied the hosts' innings. Later, quick cameos from Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc saw Australia post a huge score on the board. In reply, England’s openers again faltered as they were dismissed for cheap.

AUS vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 2 Stat Highlights

# Marnus Labuschagne scored his 6th Test century

# Steve Smith registered his 32nd half-century on Tests

# Steve Smith was dismissed in the 90s for the fourth time in Test cricket

# Steve Smith becomes the fourth player to be dismissed in the 90s in D/N Tests

# Alex Carey scored his maiden fifty in the longest format

# Haseeb Hameed became Michael Neser’s first wicket in Test cricket

Australia are in a great position in the game and will be aiming to strengthen their position on the third day. Steve Smith will hope that his bowlers can make early breakthroughs as they look to restrict England to a sub-par score. Meanwhile, the onus will once again be on Joe Root to guide his team out of a tricky position.

