New Delhi [India], September 17: If you haven't been keeping up with the AI tech race in APAC, you'll be blown away by what's possible now. Now, you can use AI to write in Portuguese, or French, or even Creole French. AI can even create podcasts fully-equipped with audio and closed captioning. Of course, many people use generative AI to produce imagery.

Adobe has been leading the charge in this regard, especially for people who work with industry standards like PhotoShop or Illustrator. Adobe Firefly has combined their professionally-curated library of footage and photographs with the power of generative AI technology to produce new tools and functionality for artists and professionals.

For example, you can use Adobe Firefly for AI image generation to create an accompanying image for a business proposal presentation, or a cartoon meme of you and your friends, or digitally touch up any image. Here are some of the other features that set Adobe Firefly apart from the rest.

Creative Cloud Becomes Model-Agnostic

Perhaps the best feature of Adobe Firefly is that it gives you all the options. You can use different AI models depending on your needs and preferences. You have the freedom to create however you like. OpenAI is sitting pretty right next to Google Deepmind, Pika, Runway, Luma, Topaz, and more. You can use each model for its strengths, combine them, and do it all within the comfort and dependability of the Adobe ecosystem.

Plus, as a massive bonus, Adobe's Content Credentials bakes in metadata and details exactly what software was used for each piece. Such details may come in handy when you want to see how a favorite piece was made.

Firefly Videos Are Quick, Easy, And Stylish

Looking back on AI videos from just a year or two ago, it's incredible to see the progress that has been made. It seems like we've leapt from from five second silent clips to full interviews, short films, and vlogs in a matter of months. Google Deepmind's Veo is at the forefront of this, but it's almost too good. It's convincing in a way nothing else has been.

The downside about Deepmind is that it's not super accessible -- it practically takes an AI to write prompts for it. Unless you're familiar with focal lengths, lighting techniques, and the difference between panning and dollying, you'll be at the whims of Veo's guesswork.

On the other hand, the base Adobe Firefly model, is thankfully designed for everyone to use. It sacrifices complexity for usability. Type in that you want "a video of a lion walking down a New York city street on a cloudy day" and it'll give you what you imagined almost instantly. It's perfect for Powerpoints, web design, and everyday use, too.

Be Your Own Foley Artist

If you want to combine your Adobe Firefly videos with sound or touch up your own existing sound library, you can generate SFX for almost anything you can imagine. It's the perfect solution to digging around through sound libraries, YouTube, or breaking out the ole gravel, glass, and props of a real foley artist.

Some people don't have the time for all that! If you need the sounds of raindrops hitting on a tin roof or the mating call of the red-wattled lapwing or the rumbling chatter of conversations happening in a room next door, just ask Adobe Firefly for a sound effect. You'll have it ready for download in seconds.

Translate Your Work For Your Team, Fans, Or The World

Even if you don't work cross-culturally, you could! You could go global, even. You can use Adobe Firefly to take a voice recording and produce a reliable AI voice translation. Adobe Firefly dissects the cadence, tone, and inflections that make your voice unique and create a version that can be used for any language.

It's an impressive tool and it's exciting to watch it develop. We could very well see voice calls translating speech in real time as you speak to your Peruvian abuela or your Indonesian business partner.

Bring AI On The Go

Perhaps the best part about Adobe Firefly is how portable it can be. You can bring Firefly with you and design, create, and iterate in an Uber or on the bus or even on the beach. Come up with something, write it down, and show it to your friends or colleagues anywhere the inspiration strikes you.

For so many people acclimatized to the sedentary office lifestyle hunched over a drawing table or peering into a video editor, being able to go mobile is one of the most exciting parts of the AI revolution. Adobe Firefly is right there with you!

Inspire, Collaborate, And Moodboard With AI

Gaining inspiration is one of the best uses of AI. You start with a kernel of an idea for a project then ask AI to help you out. It's what almost everyone uses the text models for, but now you can use Adobe Firefly Boards to do this visually, too. It's truly a cross between Milanote and Pinterest.

Write prompts, collect images, and do it all with your friends and colleagues joining in. It's collaborative, so you can enjoy the fun part of brainstorming and working together without the time-consuming burden of hunting for relevant images or formatting for individual sharing platforms.

What's Next For Adobe Firefly

Adobe Firefly is quickly becoming the AI go-to for all sorts of users, be they the casual creator or a busy professional. AI is set to become quite a destabiliser, so it's no wonder you can even get a degree in generative AI. As more companies, tools, and technology pop up, Adobe is quick to add them to its list of available models and features found within Firefly.

Like it has done for nearly forty years, Adobe is at the forefront of digital innovation thanks to the wonders of Adobe Firefly. If you see news about a new tool that you want to try, it'll be on Adobe Firefly by the end of the week. So, more than anything, what's exciting is using Firefly as your ticket to the frontline of the AI technology race.

