New Delhi [India], December 8: Italian Screens - New Italian Cinema Goes Abroad, the acclaimed event dedicated to presenting the best of Italian cinema globally, and promoting the Italian Film Distribution Fund, production incentives, tax credits, and Italy's scenic filming locations, is scheduled to kick off on December 8th, 2023 in New Delhi and Mumbai at the same time.

For 3 days a selection of 6 Italian acclaimed films will be screened in PVR cinemas. All screenings will be in the original language with English subtitles.

Italian Screens - New Italian Cinema Goes Abroad is an initiative by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), Cinecitta for the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual of the Italian Ministry of Culture (DGCA-MiC), and the Academy of Italian Cinema - David di Donatello Awards and it's curated by Roberto Stabile, Head of the Special Projects Office for the DGCA-MiC at Cinecitta. The event in India is organized in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and the Consulate General of Italy in Mumbai.

Roberto Stabile expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to witness the return of Italian Screens in 2023. Through this initiative, alongside presenting our latest production, we are showcasing to foreign industry professionals the multitude of benefits that our country offers for co-production, filming, and distributing our cinema internationally ".

Italian Screens is poised to showcase the six best and latest Italian films, crafted by award-winning directors. The carefully curated selection promises a diverse range of cinematic experiences, providing a glimpse into the contemporary Italian film landscape. The featured films include:

Nostalgia by Mario Martone (Cannes Film Festival), Lord of the Ants by Gianni Amelio (Venice Film Festival), The First Day of My Life by Paolo Genovese (director of Perfect Strangers), 8 Mountains by Felix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch (Cannes Film Festival), Settembre by Giulia Steigerwal (two David di Donatello Awards, one for Best Directorial Debut and the other for Best Leading Actress for Barbara Ronchi), Burning Hearts by Pippo Mezzapesa (Venice Film Festival).

The Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, Vincenzo de Luca, "Following the resounding success achieved last year, we are particularly eager to host the second edition of Italian Screens in New Delhi and Mumbai. We strongly believe that the initiative will contribute to building bridges between our Countries with a deeply enrooted cinematography background. Indeed, cinema is one of the soft-power key elements of relations between two cultural superpowers, hinged on tradition and innovation, creative industries, show business, design, classic and contemporary art."

Alessandro De Masi, Consul General of Italy in Mumbai, "Italy has kept its promise and has brought back into India the second edition of Italian Screens, after the great success of last year's initiative. We want to link our two film industries through new ways of collaboration. And today, through this initiative which is the result of a strong strategic collaboration among Italian relevant stakeholders here represented by Roberto Stabile, we can foresee a much brighter future in our bilateral relations in the field of creative industries and cinema."

The festival is poised to be a resounding success, captivating film enthusiasts, critics, and the general public alike. As it unfolds, the event will undoubtedly deliver an enthralling experience, bringing the essence of Italian cinema to the vibrant city of Mumbai.

