New Delhi [India], February 9: SHARES CLAIM DOST, a specialised financial facilitation service, is helping investors across India recover, dematerialise and reclaim long-forgotten investments, with a strong focus on IEPF claim refund services. As India's capital markets have moved fully into the digital era, many investors and families still hold old physical share certificates or have unclaimed dividends and shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) due to prolonged inactivity. The organisation aims to bridge this gap by offering structured assistance to help investors regain access to their rightful financial assets.

Over the years, several investors accumulated shares in physical form, which today require extensive documentation, regulatory compliance and coordination with registrars and authorities to convert into demat format or recover from IEPF. SHARES CLAIM DOST assists clients throughout the process, including dematerialisation of physical shares, correction of name mismatches arising from marriage or legal changes, recovery of shares moved to IEPF, claim refunds for unclaimed dividends, transmission of shares to legal heirs and completion of complex documentation procedures. By simplifying these formalities, the service enables dormant investments to become accessible and tradable once again.

Over the past 10 years, SHARES CLAIM DOST has helped more than hundreds of individuals recover their lost or unclaimed share inheritance by tracing rightful heirs and assisting them in reclaiming assets that had remained unclaimed for decades. In several instances, shares originally purchased by ancestors at negligible value later grew to be worth crores of rupees. The firm facilitated not only the legal recovery of such holdings but also the digital conversion of physical shares into demat form. The organisation also supports investors in locating forgotten investments through name and address searches, which has proven especially beneficial for families that no longer possess original share certificates.

Many investors remain unaware that unclaimed dividends and shares are transferred to IEPF after a certain period of inactivity. Recovering these assets involves filing detailed claims, submitting affidavits and indemnity bonds, and completing verification procedures with multiple authorities. SHARES CLAIM DOST provides end-to-end guidance during the IEPF claim refund process, helping investors navigate compliance requirements in a more organised and transparent manner.

According to a company spokesperson, the primary objective is to reduce confusion and delays that investors often face while dealing with legacy shareholdings and regulatory procedures. The service focuses on personalised assistance and clear communication so that investors can complete formalities with greater confidence and ease.

With increasing awareness around financial literacy and investor rights, more individuals are rediscovering forgotten investments. SHARES CLAIM DOST continues to support India's transition toward a fully digital investment ecosystem by helping investors regularise physical holdings and recover assets that have remained inactive for years.

SHARES CLAIM DOST is a financial assistance service dedicated to helping investors recover, regularise and dematerialise physical shareholdings while facilitating IEPF claim refunds across India through structured documentation, compliance support and coordinated processing.

