After a massive success in Gurugram, The Wholesale Mart is all set to expand its operations to NCR and beyond!

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/GPRC): India's first d2c wholesale meat platform operating in Gurugram, The Wholesale Mart aims to expand operations to Delhi and beyond. Started in May'21 by Gaurav Madan and Arjun Chawla, the platform has been a blessing to meat consumers.

With the vision to make premium quality meats 'affordable and accessible' to everyone, TWM offers a wide range of fresh meats at 30 to 50 per cent less than its competitors. Their product portfolio also includes a wide variety of ready-to-cook products and marinades, inspired from local and global flavours. Customers can check the menu and place online orders by downloading their app or via website.

Also Read | AUS vs ZIM ODI Series 2022: Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of Remaining Matches Against Zimbabwe Due to Ankle Soreness.

The company has had substantial growth in the Gurugram market and has lately extended to serve consumers in various parts of Delhi.

TWM has demonstrated exceptional efficiency to achieve profitability while providing its products at extraordinarily discounted rates. In just 12 months, TWM has surpassed the annual revenue run rate of Rs 5 crores. This is expected to grow even more with the company's plan to raise Rs 15 to 20 crores in the coming months. This market expansion shall lead to major target revenue of Rs 100 crores annually in the next fiscal year.

Also Read | IND vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Match in Dubai.

On business strategy and growth plans, co-founder Arjun Chawla said, "At this stage, sustainable business growth, the right product mix, and impeccable customer service are the key focus areas for us. Also, we aim to be the #1 meat platform in the territories we operate, starting with Delhi NCR and other North Indian cities".

TWM's average order value is twice that of the industry leaders due to their pricing and product mix. This indicates their capability to make more profit per order despite their affordable and economical pricing. While it's evident how profitable and progressive their business is, the reviews attest to their quality over quantity belief.

As stated by co-founder Gaurav Madan about his plans for the next 1 year, "Customer Service is key to this business. In the last 1 year, we have created an infrastructure to manage 10x growth in demand while ensuring impeccable service and quality of our products. In the next couple of months, we will expand to cover all parts of Delhi, Noida, and Faridabad while penetrating further into the Gurgaon market".

To meet the needs of culinary entrepreneurs, TWM has recently introduced the concept of bulk packs that cater to the massive meat requirement in the region. The major response to this service has been from home chefs, cloud kitchens, cafes, and even lofty households.

TWM is aiming to provide premium quality and fresh meat to its consumers at highly affordable rates than the existing online players. Their model and statistics make it believable that they can achieve the crown of India's first wholesale meat platform while being the best at it.

This Story has been provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)