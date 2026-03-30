PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 30: With growing power demands and the global shift toward sustainable energy, Ahmedabad Solar stands tall as Gujarat's most trusted name in solar energy. As an official channel partner of Tata Power Solar, Ahmedabad Solar has redefined solar energy adoption for homes, industries, and institutions across the state.

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From its modest beginnings to becoming Ahmedabad's No.1 rooftop solar installer, the company's journey reflects vision, trust, and technological excellence.

A Story Rooted in Innovation and Purpose

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Founded with the goal of making solar power accessible and affordable, Ahmedabad Solar began by addressing the lack of high-quality rooftop solar solutions. Backed by a team of engineers and energy consultants, it quickly gained recognition for its reliable installations and strong customer relationships.

Its partnership with Tata Power Solar gave Ahmedabad Solar access to industry-leading technology, helping them scale from small homes to large industrial projects across Gujarat.

Why Ahmedabad Solar Stands Out

Tata Power Solar's Authorized Channel Partner

Ahmedabad Solar is proud to be a certified channel partner of Tata Power Solar, one of India's oldest and most respected solar companies. This partnership brings:

* Trusted Technology - Tier 1 solar panels and inverters

* Brand Credibility - Nationwide recognition

* Enhanced Customer Confidence - Projects backed by a reputed name

Comprehensive Solar EPC Services

As a leading EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company, Ahmedabad Solar manages every stage of your solar project:

* Free site survey and consultation

* Custom CAD-based designs

* Procurement of premium components

* Expert installation and commissioning

* After-sales support, including AMC and real-time monitoring

This end-to-end solution ensures efficiency, safety, and long-term savings.

Residential Rooftop Solar - Powering Homes Affordably

Ahmedabad Solar has installed 10 MW+ of residential rooftop solar systems in Ahmedabad alone.

Why Homeowners Trust Ahmedabad Solar

* Up to 70-90% reduction in power bills

* Government subsidies up to 78000

* Net metering enabled systems

* Boost in property value and green credentials

A recent client saved ₹6,000 monthly from a 5kW system with a 4-year ROI -- a real testimonial shared on their social media.

Commercial & Industrial Solar - Sustainable Growth

Energy costs significantly impact business profitability. Ahmedabad Solar has delivered over 10MW+ of commercial and industrial rooftop installations for clients in Vatva GIDC, Sanand, Changodar, and more.

Key Business Benefits

* 25-30% Internal Rate of Return (IRR)

* Reduced operational costs and power dependency

* Tax-saving opportunities through accelerated depreciation

* Enhanced ESG compliance and brand image

Utility-Scale Solar Projects - A Vision Beyond Rooftops

Ahmedabad Solar also undertakes large-scale solar parks and utility-scale EPC projects. Their capabilities include:

* Feasibility study and DPR

* Land procurement and power evacuation

* MW to GW-scale execution under schemes like PM-KUSUM

They support Gujarat's vision of becoming India's solar capital by actively contributing to national renewable energy targets.

Why Choose Ahmedabad Solar?

* Tata Power Solar Partner

* 1000+ Rooftop Installations

* Residential, Commercial, and Utility-Scale Expertise

* Proven Track Record & Client Satisfaction

* Complete Project Lifecycle Support

Whether you're a homeowner, industrialist, or policymaker, Ahmedabad Solar ensures the smoothest transition to solar energy.

Connect With Gujarat's Solar Experts Today

Website: www.ahmedabadsolar.com

Call: +91 9512365652, +91 9512365653, +91 7984660655

Email: sales@ahmedabadsolar.com

Address: 206, Saffron Business Park, NR Jashodanagar Cross Rd, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380008

Ahmedabad Solar - Brightening Gujarat, One Rooftop at a Time.

Let's build a cleaner, greener future--switch to solar today.

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