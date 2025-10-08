NewsVoir

Lisbon [Portugal] / New Delhi [India], October 8: AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company and a global leader in enterprise AI, announces its participation as a Silver Sponsor at the prestigious World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, being held from October 7 to 9. AIONOS will showcase its proprietary Agentic AI solutions that are specifically designed to enable the aviation industry's seamless adoption of AI-driven transformation.

The main highlight at the festival will be AIONOS's IntelliMate™ platform, a pre-integrated and pretrained agentic AI platform built for rapid deployment for the aviation industry. AIONOS aims to drive smarter workflows, enhance operational efficiency, and help aviation enterprises fully leverage AI's potential, transforming how they engage with customers and manage internal operations.

CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIONOS, said, "AIONOS is uniquely positioned to provide aviation leaders with agentic AI products & solutions that are not just innovative but also deeply integrated with industry needs. By leveraging InterGlobe's 36 years of unparalleled expertise in aviation and travel, we understand the sector's unique challenges and opportunities. At the World Aviation Festival, we are excited to showcase how our agentic AI solutions can create real value, delivering real-world outcomes for the aviation industry."

Vision for AI in Aviation

AIONOS' innovative approach is rooted in agentic AI, which goes beyond traditional AI approaches by introducing intelligent agents that act autonomously with Human-in-the-loop and make decisions based on real-time context. This enables aviation companies to automate processes, optimize workflows, and improve customer experiences on a larger scale with confidence.

Arjun Nagulapally, Chief Technology Officer of AIONOS, added: "AI should be seen as a strategic investment, not just a trend. Our Agentic AI tech helps aviation companies move from speculative AI projects to real-world impact, addressing challenges like crew scheduling and customer service automation. The novelty of IntelliMate™ lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate into existing aviation workflows and systems, reducing repetitive tasks and allowing teams to focus on high-value, strategic work. From a tech perspective, we've built an aviation-specific Agentic AI product that combines machine learning, generative AI, and predictive analytics to create context-aware systems that evolve with the business."

Panel Discussion: Debunking AI Myths

At the World Aviation Festival, AIONOS will also have its Aviation Domain Expert, Raghav Kumaria, participate as a panelist in the highly anticipated session: "Debunking AI Myths - How Can We Look Beyond the Hype and Deliver Real Value?"

The discussion will tackle critical industry topics, including:

* Moving beyond AI for the sake of AI and how to differentiate between meaningful AI investments and trend-chasing initiatives.* How AI can help airlines and airports streamline operations by focusing on smarter workflows and enhancing operational efficiency, from crew scheduling to customer service.* Examining how AI adoption in aviation is not only a tech shift but also a leadership challenge, requiring executives to guide teams through this transformation.

Raghav Kumaria, Senior Vice President - CX Technology & Transformation at AIONOS, said, "As an industry, we must leverage the power of AI to create value in real-time operations. Through this discussion, we'll explore how AI adoption in aviation is a combination of technological and leadership transformation, one that requires the right vision and strategy for long-term success."

