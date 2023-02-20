New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Passengers carried by Indian domestic airlines during January 2023 were 125.42 lakhs, as against 64.08 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, Directorate General of Civil Aviation data showed.

It registered an annual growth of 95.72 per cent.

In its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook for India, Boeing recently said India's air traffic has transitioned from recovery to growth and was largely driven by the strength of the domestic market, which has recovered to 98 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

Air India last week signed contracts for hundreds of aircraft from Airbus and Boeing as part of its growth strategy.

Further, DGCA also said 418 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines in January.

The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of January 2023 was just 0.33, it said. (ANI)

