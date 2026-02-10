Washington DC [US], February 10 (ANI): The makers of the documentary 'The Bulldogs, ' which follows the lives of residents in a small Ohio town in the aftermath of a devastating chemical train derailment in 2023, have finally released the teaser of the movie ahead of its premiere at Slamdance Film Festival 2026.

According to Deadline, the film portrays residents grappling with existential fears for their town's future amid a media whirlwind.

Some of the subjects include a retiree who leads a cardio-drumming workout class for older women and has taken up podcasting to share positive stories about East Palestine, and a local chiropractor-turned-activist who decides to run for Congress.

The story follows high school football games and holiday variety shows, finding humour and tenderness in the ordinary moments that hold a town together, Deadline reported.

The trailer opens with a man claiming that the "trains built" the town of East Palestine, Ohio, where the incident occurred. It was followed by visuals from the day of the accident to the present-day state of the town.

The film is directed and produced by Ohio-based filmmakers Noah Dixon & Ori Segev, who have deep ties to the region, and was shot over an extended period following the derailment, allowing the story to move beyond the immediate aftermath and into the emotional and psychological residue left behind.

The film is produced by Loose Films. The makers shared the teaser on their YouTube handle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_S9Ibcw18pE

Meanwhile, the Slamdance Festival opens on February 19 in Los Angeles and runs till March 6. (ANI)

