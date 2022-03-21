New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Airbus said on Monday it is in talks with Tata Group airlines including Air India and Vistara to supply new A350 aircraft.

Talking to reporters at an event organised to showcase the new generation aircraft A350, Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India, said Airbus is in talks with all the airlines operated by Tata Group.

He said apart from Air India, Airbus also has a relationship with Tata Group's other airlines Vistara, and AirAsia India.

An Airbus is showcasing their next-generation A350 aircraft in India to attract the operators for International long haul operations.

"Indian aviation has been booming market last several years and Airbus has a long business relation with India operators, our aircraft is not only lighter but fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft," Airbus's head of Widebody Market Development Francois Obe told ANI.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has been pitching to make India an aviation hub in wide-body aircraft.

"We are very optimistic and we want to help and contribute to make India as an aviation hub in the coming years," said Obe.

Airbus clarifies that for the operation of Airbus A350, "there is no special infrastructure requires for the operations, Where Boeing B777 operates, so can this plane operates normally at same infrastructure," Airbus said. (ANI)

