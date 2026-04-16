PNN

New Delhi [India], April 16: Admerly, a publisher monetisation platform within the BE Group ecosystem, today announced that Akash Sharma has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), stepping down from his role as Assistant Vice President - Digital Monetisation at Zee Media Corporation, one of India's largest media conglomerates.

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This marks a significant transition in his career, from leading digital monetisation at scale at Zee Media to shaping the strategic vision of a platform built to serve publishers across India's rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.

In his new role at Admerly, Sharma will be responsible for defining the company's GTM strategy, deepening relationships with enterprise publishers, and shaping the product roadmap to address the evolving demands of the publisher ecosystem. His mandate includes expanding Admerly's position as a trusted monetisation partner, one that delivers measurable revenue outcomes while preserving the integrity of the viewer experience.

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Sharma brings over a decade of publisher-side experience to the role, having built deep expertise across programmatic strategy, direct advertiser partnerships, yield management, and revenue operations. At Admerly, his background as a practitioner, someone who has lived the pressures and trade-offs publishers face daily, is seen as a key asset

"After more than a decade on the publisher side, building revenue engines, managing demand partnerships, and learning what it takes to monetise content at scale, I made a deliberate choice to move to a platform that I believe is solving the right problem in the right way. The best monetisation strategies are the ones that work for the viewer, not just the balance sheet. At Admerly, that principle isn't a secondary consideration; it's the foundation of how the product is built. I'm excited to bring a practitioner's perspective to this side of the table and help publishers build sustainable, viewer-first revenue strategies." - Akash Sharma, Chief Strategy Officer, Admerly

Adding to his appointment, Arun Raghav, Founder & Business Head at BEdigitech, said, "When we set out to build Admerly, we wanted to create something that publishers could genuinely trust. Not just another vendor, but a real partner that understands their world from the inside. Akash has lived that world. He's built revenue systems, managed complex demand relationships and made the tough calls that come with monetising content at scale. Having that perspective in our leadership team changes how we build, how we sell and how we show up for our customers. We couldn't be more excited to have him lead strategy for what comes next.".

About Admerly

Admerly is a publisher monetisation platform within the BE Group ecosystem, focused on building revenue solutions that align commercial performance with viewer experience. The platform works with publishers across web, mobile and CTV environments to deliver sustainable, viewer-first monetisation strategies. Admerly's approach is rooted in the belief that when the ad experience works for the person watching, the commercial outcomes follow higher engagement, stronger retention and better revenue for publishers and advertisers alike.

Media Contact

For press inquiries, please contact:

Sonal Bhardwaj, Market Analyst, BE Group

sonal@ctvscale.com / pr@admerly.com

+91 8306801510

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