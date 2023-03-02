Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): alfaTKG, a pioneer in providing Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation (DX) solutions for Sheet Metal Manufacturing Industries announced the launch of 4 new products for metal manufacturing industries at IIT Madras Research Park. Toshio Takagi, CEO of alfaTKG officially launched the products at a glittering ceremony held at the alfaTKG Integrated Solutions India center in IIT Madras Research Park. The newly launched solutions named BuP Net, RPA Gaia, Weld DX, and Inspection DX together enable manufacturers to advance to the next level of smart manufacturing. While over 200 SMEs globally use their products, alfaTKG announced their intention of focusing on the Indian SME segment.

With the newly launched solutions, the company announced their plan to enter Indian manufacturing ecosystem and the signing of Airtech Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad as a new client. Airtech Innovations manufactures cleanroom technology solutions for Healthcare and Semiconductor Industries under technical collaboration with Airtech Japan - also a client of alfaTKG.

alfaTKG has entered into a strategic partnership with Lantek, a global leader in the development of Sheet Metal CAD/CAM Solutions.

Prof N Ramesh Babu, V Balaraman Institute Chair Professor, Dept of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras and Secretary, Advanced Manufacturing Development Center (AMTDC) delivered the keynote address on the advancements in IoT and Digital Transformation space for Manufacturing Industries.

New Solutions

- BuP Net: an integrated CAD/CAM solution that is machine agnostic (It is of immense value to manufacturers using multiple machines)- RPA Gaia: automates the existing business processes using a proprietary RPA technology to improve process efficiency and reduce human intervention.- Weld DX: Improves the quality of weld through paperless welding instructions using a Smart Weld Kiosk. A weld simulation module is also on offer.- Inspection DX: a fully automated, paperless inspection system

Dr Thanapandi, CTO, alfaTKG said, "alfaTKG's Smart Manufacturing Technologies are aimed at global SMEs, an area with immense untapped market potential. The in-depth expertise of machine functionality combined with decades of experience in building technology makes alfaTKG stand out in a global landscape. Our product suite covers the entire process flow in a Sheet Metal Industry from Order reception to delivery and the product lifecycle from design to manufacturing. I am sure that the newly launched solutions will help our customers to scale up their manufacturing capabilities."

"This year, alfaTKG is aiming to expand its global client footprint. With our new product portfolio, we are planning to venture into the Indian Manufacturing Ecosystem," said Dr M Kumar, Director of alfaTKG India.

Dr Ananth Seshan, Chairman, 5G Group of Companies - Canada, Hon. Dato Nathan Suppiah, Vice President, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers. Cmde R B Verma (Retd), Advisor, Centre for Advanced Automotive Research, IIT Madras, Dr S Rao Vutla, Chairman, Airtech Innovations, Uday Kumar, Head - R&D, Airtech Innovations. Murali, Country Director, Lantek. Prof Kanagaraj, Professor, Mechatronics, TCE and Prof Rajeev, Asst Professor, Mechanical, Amrita Univeristy were present during the launch.

The India office of alfaTKG includes graduates from IIT Madras, IIT Jabalpur, Amrita University and Thiagarajar College of Engineering (TCE) amongst others.

Headquartered in Tokyo, alfaTKG the company was founded by former Leaders of Amada, a Japanese Multinational - Toshio Takagi and Dr Thanapandi, (Ex- Global Executive Managing Director and former CEO of the Indian Software Arm, respectively). alfaTKG is into Smart Manufacturing and Digital Transformation (DX) solutions for Sheet Metal Manufacturing Industries.

The company's Industry 4.0 product suite includes software, IoT, and collaborative robot solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). alfaTKG's major products include alfaCAD - a proprietary CAD software specialised in Sheet Metal, Gaia Quote - an AI-based quotation automation application, GPN - a smart process sequencing and scheduling application, a proprietary ERP tool - alfaERP and alfaDOCK - a framework integrating all the applications along with intelligent data organisation capabilities.

alfaTKG's products are used by over 200 SMEs globally. A majority of the clientele is spread across Japan and Southeast Asia.

