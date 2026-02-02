PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: Afcons Infrastructure Limited has secured a strategic road infrastructure project in Uganda, Africa, valued at over EUR100 million, marking a significant milestone in its continued expansion across Africa. The Road project is funded by a multilateral development agency.

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Registration Open for 28,740 Vacancies, Know How To Apply Online on indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

This award reinforces the Company's export-led growth strategy and underscores its commitment to supporting regional economic development through high-quality, sustainable infrastructure.

About Afcons Infrastructure Ltd

Also Read | ISPL 2026: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Moments Go Viral Amid 'Love Jihad' Slogans After Tiigers of Kolkata vs Ahmedabad Lions Match (Watch Video).

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. It has a legacy of over six decades, with strong track record of executing numerous technologically complex EPC projects both within India and internationally. As per the latest ENR survey, Afcons is ranked in Top 140 international Contractors globally; 12th in Bridges and 8th in Marine & Ports.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581782/5746647/Afcons_and_SP_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)