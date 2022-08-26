New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry has said that all existing Bureau of Indian Standards labs in India need modernization and proper mapping so that the testing facilities could be better utilized.

Delivering his presidential address at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at its headquarter in New Delhi earlier this week, Goyal laid special emphasis on importance of upgradation and integration of laboratory infrastructure.

BIS, the national standard body, gives marking, and quality certification to goods.

Minister Goyal said, "Superior labs will boost formulation of better standards as well as ease in certification. Young technical professional and technical students should be appraised with the testing procedures through arranging tours to these labs."

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and ex-officio Vice President of the Governing Council of BIS along with the distinguished members of the Governing Council also attended the meeting.

He highlighted that BIS has a significant role in development of what he termed as 'Brand India'.

He further expressed his desire for India to be the top in the emerging fields of manufacturing and appreciated the efforts being made by BIS in the direction of developing Standards to support the same.

On this occasion, Goyal inaugurated the renovated building, "Mankalaya" of BIS headquarters. He also launched a revised website of BIS which has enabled easy access to information through a user-friendly interface and has been updated with all the important initiatives of BIS. Pamphlets on National Building Code and handbook on the National Electricity Code were also released. (ANI)

