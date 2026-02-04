Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 3 (ANI): Hisar Heroes delivered a dominant all-round performance to defeat hosts Sonipat Stars 40-26 in Match 21 of the Kabaddi Champions League, becoming the first team to qualify for the semi-finals with a clinical display built on strong defence and timely raids, according to a release.

The contest began with Sonipat Stars taking early control, racing to a 5-1 lead, before Hisar steadied the ship through skipper Ashu Malik, who stepped up in a crucial do-or-die raid to collect two points. Hisar's defence soon found rhythm, and by the first strategic timeout, the scores were level at 5-5.

Also Read | EFL Cup: Where to Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming Online of English Carabao Cup Semi-Final in India.

The second quarter saw the momentum swing decisively as Surjeet Narwal marshalled the defensive unit, helping Hisar inflict an all-out on the Stars. With Ayan Lohchab struggling to find momentum, Hisar tightened the screws, forcing another all-out to stretch the lead to 22-8, heading into halftime at 23-9.

After the break, Sonipat attempted a comeback by finally managing to contain Ashu Malik, but Hisar's balanced approach kept them comfortably ahead.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast for IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match.

Despite brief resistance and a couple of successful raids from Ayan Lohchab in the final quarter, Sahil Narwal and Sourav Nandal anchored a resolute Hisar defence, ensuring the hosts never closed the gap. Hisar controlled the tempo until the final whistle, sealing a convincing 40-26 victory.

Raider of the Match: Ayan Lohchab (Sonipat Stars)

Defender of the Match: Sourav Nandal (Hisar Heroes)

Speaking after securing semi-final qualification, Ashu Malik said, "This win means a lot to us. The team showed belief after the early setback, and qualifying for the semis is a reward for the hard work everyone has put in."

Kabaddi legend Anup Kumar praised the performance, saying, "Hisar Heroes have been one of the most balanced teams in the league. Their defensive structure and decision-making under pressure stood out again tonight."

Kuldeep Dalal, Haryana State President, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, added, "Congratulations to Hisar heroes for qualifying for the semis. Matches like these show how KCL is nurturing both star players and young talent by giving them a competitive platform to grow."

With this win, Hisar Heroes stamped their authority in the league phase, while Sonipat Stars will look to regroup as the tournament heads into its decisive stages. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)