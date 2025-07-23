PRNewswire

Princeton (New Jersey) [US] / Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: Altizon Inc. today announced the launch of Production Intelligence Centre solution, powered by Datonis, tailored for process-intensive industries such as Steel, Cement, Chemicals, and Power. This solution delivers a unified digital view of operations by bridging data silos across OT and IT systems, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making across the organization.

At the heart of the offering is a digital command center that integrates real-time signals from Sensors, PLCs, SCADA and MES, with business context from ERP systems. The result is a single pane of glass to monitor KPIs, track critical-to-quality (CTQ) parameters, digitize manual operations, and drive operational excellence.

The solution includes built-in AI tools that help teams spot issues early--like abnormal equipment behavior, rising energy use, or quality deviations. These models are trained on plant data and tuned for each use case, making them practical to deploy and useful from day one.

Key features include:

* Real-time dashboards tailored to roles like shift operators, production heads, and plant leadership

* Digital forms and checklists to replace paper-based records across departments

* AI models for anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, energy and quality drift analysis

* Fast deployment options with a go-live in 4 weeks.

"Industrial AI requires two key phases: first, building a strong data foundation by unifying operational and business data; and second, applying AI to drive improvements. Altizon's Production Intelligence Center delivers both--creating the data bedrock for AI to be truly effective. This accelerates ROI through higher throughput, better productivity, quality, and energy efficiency.

The Production Intelligence Centre solution is now available for deployment across heavy industries globally, across all major cloud platforms.

About Altizon

Altizon, a global industrial AI company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's DFX applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.

Altizon has been spearheading digital factory initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, F&B, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets.

Altizon is headquartered in New Jersey (USA) and Pune (India).

For more information, visit: www.altizon.com

