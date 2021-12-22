New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/ATK): To provide affordable yet premium furnishing products to every household, Amazing Home has launched its own range of furniture, furnishing and home decor products that bring a range of aesthetic home decor solutions to a variety of consumers. The new range of products is manufactured keeping in mind the prerequisites of each and every household along with its quality and superiority.

The platform provides superior quality, ready-made as well as customized design options at the right price. These products will be offered as a refreshing range of design and decor solutions to transform every house into a home. Backed by years of insights into decor trends and consumer research, Amazing Home becomes a pioneer one-stop-source for everything related to home decor. Amazing Home aspires to cater to every consumer and provide them with affordable prices to uplift their house into a more contemporary one.

Also Read | Amrapali Gan Named Chief Executive of OnlyFans As Founder, CEO Tim Stokely Steps Down.

Speaking about the launch, Founder Kirti Jaiswal a fitness freak based in Jharsuguda, Odisha says, "The pandemic and work from home culture have forced people to stay confined to their homes, increasing the demand for comprehensive designs curated with the latest trends. We at Amazing Home are enabling our customers to feel like a home and yet stay connected with the outer world. Our unique products are curated according to the latest demand using modern technology so one can feel a sense of home and accomplishment through our one-of-a-kind furnishing products".

If we talk about the personal life of founder, Kirti Jaiswal, then it is not much different from an average middle-class youngster. He was an average student during his school and college life and has a little bulky body. As time progressed, he became successful to achieve professional goals and established Amazing Home, but on the other hand, his health kept on deteriorating. Once Kirti realised that he is overweight, he became determined towards fitness and miraculously transformed his bulky body into a fit and fine physic. Besides physical fitness, Kirti pays sufficient attention to mental fitness as well. To maintain his mental strength, he regularly does Sahaja yoga and is an active member at Sahajayoga.org.in.

Also Read | Winter Season in India: 5 Easy Ways To Keep Yourself Warm, Safe and Healthy During the Cold Wave.

Amazing Home is looking to pioneer this area by launching various solutions, offering impeccable handpicked products to curating customized elements and ensembles. These high-quality products will enable consumers to make their personal space look more beautiful with a balanced price-product quality and likable designs.

Follow Kirti Jaiswal on -

*Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/thekirtijaiswal04/

*Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/thekirtijaiswal

*Twitter - https://twitter.com/thekirtijaiswal

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)