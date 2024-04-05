PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 5: American Express announces today the launch of the all-new metal Corporate Platinum Card, designed to cater to the evolving needs of business owners and entrepreneurs in India. This refresh comes with an array of exclusive benefits, aiming to provide unparalleled service and rewards as they navigate challenges and pursue success. The refreshed card now comes in a metal form with best-in-class benefits such as Gold Elite Status at Marriott Bonvoy and Taj Epicure Plus Membership, among others. Card Members can earn up to 5X rewards on spends across select categories including airlines, e-commerce, and IT/ITES spends among others.

As per recent research conducted by American Express, businesses in India are increasingly focusing on expanding their reach, with 63% prioritizing domestic business travel and 60% emphasizing international business travel to establish global connections and seize new opportunities. The enhanced Corporate Platinum Card aims to meet these evolving needs by offering elite memberships, fine indulgences, and complimentary concierge facilities.

Manish Kapoor, Vice President and Head, International Card Services (ICS) - Commercial, American Express Banking Corp., India, stated, "The Corporate Platinum Card Refresh underscores our commitment to delivering unmatched value and support to our corporate customers. With this refresh, we aim to elevate the travel experience, enhance expense management capabilities, and provide more value than ever before."

Additional benefits that the American Express Corporate Platinum Card Members can enjoy include:

1) Unlimited complimentary access to American Express Global Lounge Collection®:

a. Complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounges across 40+ locations worldwide including Centurion® Lounges and Escape Lounges - The Centurion® Studio Partner.

b. Complimentary membership to the highest tier of Priority PassTM that enables unlimited access to 1400+ premium airport lounges across the globe during overseas travel.

c. Complimentary access to 30+ premium domestic airport lounges.

2) Membership Rewards Benefits:

a. Earn Membership Reward points for every eligible business expense, with no limit on points earned, no expiration date and no redemption charges.

b. Redeem points for a variety of options including travel bookings, points transfer, e-vouchers, and more.

c. Card Members can earn up to 5X points by shopping with select merchants through the Reward Multiplier Program.

3) Platinum Travel:

a. Complimentary suite of benefits such as room upgrade, daily breakfast for two, guaranteed 4pm late check-out and more, that offer an average total value of INR 44,300* at over 1,300 curated properties worldwide under Fine Hotels + Resorts®.

b. Get up to 20% off on Air India (until 31 December 2024) and travel without borders with similar preferential fares on other partner airlines under International Airline Program.

c. Complimentary membership to Taj Epicure Plus and Card Members can avail benefits such as 25% off on Food & Beverage on dine-in and takeaways, and on food deliveries via Qmin App along with 20%* off on stays at Taj Palaces, Taj Safaris and more.

d. Complimentary Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership which includes 15% off on car rental worldwide, 25% off on Hertz Prestige Collection, and more.4) Comprehensive Travel and Protection Services:

a. Access 24/7 Platinum Travel Services for airline, hotel, and car rental bookings, along with concierge services for various arrangements.

b. Protection services including Air accident insurance cover of INR 5 Crore and overseas medical insurance of $50,000.*For more information, visit the website:

https://www.americanexpress.com/en-in/benefits/corporate-card-platinum/

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS:

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress. Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Accertify, Kabbage, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate responsibility and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379448/American_Express__Platinum_Corporate_Card.jpg

