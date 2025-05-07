SMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: Amity University is one of the leading private institutes for higher education. Amity University Mohali has opened admissions for the academic session 2025-26. Admissions are open across all its campuses nationwide. Amity University offers world-class education facilities to students from all around the world.

Amity University is known for its academic excellence and world-class infrastructure. It offers graduate and postgraduate programs in various fields, including Engineering, Law, Design, Management, Biotechnology, and more.

Why Should You Choose Amity University for Your Education?

Amity University is one of the top-ranked universities in India. It has received excellent reviews globally. The placement record of Amity University is very high compared to other private universities. It has NAAC 'A+' Grade Accreditation.

Amity University has over 300 global academic partnerships with prestigious institutes such as Stanford, the University of Oxford, and MIT. It offers approximately 300 degree programs, with some of the most popular being B.Tech in Computer Science, AI and Machine Learning, MBA, BA LLB, B.Sc. in Biotechnology, Food Technology, Environmental Sciences, and B.A., among others.

The university's curriculum is specially designed to meet global standards. Beyond academics, Amity University offers an enriching campus life. There are around 200 clubs, regular cultural festivals, and world-class sports facilities available to every student. Students also benefit from real-world exposure and practical experience.

Important Information Before Applying for the 2025-26 Academic Session

To apply for any course, visit the official website: https://amity.edu/mohali/. The eligibility criteria for each course may vary, but 10+2 marks are required for undergraduate courses and graduation marks for postgraduate programs.

Make sure to check the application deadline before applying. The last date to apply is June 30, 2025. Personal interviews and entrance exams will be conducted as part of the admission process.

Give Your Career New Heights with Amity University

Before applying to Amity University, research the program that suits you best. The university offers graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. Each course has its own specific requirements, so it is important to visit the website for detailed information on eligibility and curriculum.

You can easily apply through the official website by filling out the online application form, where you'll need to provide details about your academic background. Some courses may require an entrance exam, so be sure to check for that information.

Scholarship opportunities are also available for eligible students.

After applying, you can track your application status and contact the admission counsellors for further assistance. Visit the website of Amity University today and pursue the program of your choice.

