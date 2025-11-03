An evening of Connection and Gratitude -- Ample's 'Together We Win' Celebrates the Power of Partnership

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: Ample Group hosted an exclusive evening, "Together We Win," at the Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, bringing together over 120 leaders from India's top organisations and technology partners. The event celebrated partnership, innovation, and shared progress, values that continue to define Ample's growth story.

The evening featured a thought-provoking fireside chat with South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes, who drew powerful parallels between the pressures and expectations of professional sport and those faced by today's business leaders. His reflections on agility, teamwork, and leadership offered valuable insights for executives navigating uncertainty and transformation. Adding a dose of laughter and lightness, stand-up comedian Atul Khatri entertained the audience with his signature humour, rounding off the evening with camaraderie and conversations.

The night also marked the unveiling of Ample's new brand campaign, "Let the Business Flow," which establishes the brand's renewed focus on enabling seamless collaboration and progress through technology.

The celebration opened with a welcome address by Rajesh Narang, CEO, Ample Group, who reflected on the company's evolution and unwavering focus on creating meaningful value for customers through agility, innovation, and trust.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Narang said: "This evening is a celebration of the partnerships that have shaped our journey. Every milestone we've achieved has been built on collaboration, trust, and shared success. 'Let the Business Flow' reflects our belief that technology should empower people and organisations to move seamlessly forward, together."

Atif Shakir, Chief Business Officer, Enterprise Business, spoke about Ample's expanding B2B capabilities and highlighted how collaboration and shared success continue to drive the company's growth.

"Every partnership we've nurtured reflects our belief that we achieve more when we move forward together. Together We Win is not just the theme for this evening, but a reflection of how enduring relationships and collective ambition continue to guide our journey."

Attended by senior executives, long-term partners, and Ample's leadership team, the evening created an inspiring space for connection and collaboration. Guests also experienced Tekne and Ample's OEM partner showcases, which highlighted the latest innovations shaping the modern workspace. Through this celebration, Ample reaffirmed its position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises, committed to enabling growth through collaboration, innovation, and human-centric solutions.

