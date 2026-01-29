Baramati, January 29: A day after the tragic plane crash in Baramati that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, an old social media post by the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has resurfaced and gone viral, drawing widespread attention online.

Ajit Pawar, 66, was among five people killed when a Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures, crashed near Baramati Airport in Pune district during a second landing attempt amid poor visibility. The aircraft reportedly burst into flames after overshooting the tabletop runway. Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a series of key political meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections. Ajit Pawar Crash: Captain Sumit Kapur Had History of Past Alcohol Violations and Suspension.

Ajit Pawar’s Old X Post on Women Pilots Goes Viral

When we travel by helicopter or plane, if our plane or helicopter lands smoothly, we understand that the pilot is a woman.#NCPWomenPower — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) January 18, 2024

In the aftermath of the devastating aviation accident, social media users began sharing a post Pawar had made on X (formerly Twitter) on January 18, 2024, in which he paid tribute to women in aviation. The post read: “When we travel by helicopter or plane, if our plane or helicopter lands smoothly, we understand that the pilot is a woman. #NCPWomenPower.” At the time, the remark was widely appreciated as a light-hearted acknowledgment of the skill and professionalism of female pilots. Ajit Pawar Funeral Details: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Last Rites on January 29; Check Time, Venue and Other Details.

Following the crash, the post has taken on a poignant significance, with many netizens recalling it while expressing grief over Pawar’s sudden demise. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumit Kapur, with First Officer Shambhavi Pathak, along with Pawar’s personal security officer and a flight attendant, all of whom lost their lives in the accident.

As Maharashtra mourns the loss of one of its most influential political figures, the resurfaced post has sparked reflection on the unpredictability of life and the tragic turn of events that unfolded in Baramati.

