Mumbai, January 29: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has officially announced that the iQOO 15R will launch in India during the fourth week of February. A dedicated microsite on Amazon has confirmed the handset's availability, revealing that the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This next-generation processor is built on a 3nm process, promising significant performance gains over previous models.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to debut on February 24 and is positioned to compete in the sub-INR 55,000 price bracket. Early indications suggest the iQOO 15R will be priced similarly to its rivals, with estimated costs starting at INR 47,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, rising to INR 52,999 for the 512GB model. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Launch in India Today; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

iQOO 15R Specifications a nd Features

The iQOO 15R is being marketed as the fastest smartphone in its segment, with the company claiming an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 3,500,000 points. According to the manufacturer, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset delivers a 36 per cent improvement in CPU performance and a 46 per cent boost in NPU capabilities compared to the preceding generation.

In terms of hardware, the device will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. It is built to be durable, carrying IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, powered by a substantial 7,600mAh battery that supports 100W wired fast charging.

iQOO 15 Camera and Design Details

The handset will sport a square-shaped dual rear camera module, reportedly headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. The iQOO 15R will be available in Blue and Black colour options. This high-resolution camera setup aims to maintain iQOO's competitive edge in the premium mid-range market.

While iQOO prepares its hardware launch, new leaks regarding Google’s upcoming Android 17 operating system have emerged. The reports highlight a significant UI overhaul, including a new translucent blur effect for system menus such as the volume slider and power menu, allowing wallpaper colours to show through the interface.

Android 17 Leaks and UI Updates

The leaked information suggests that Android 17 will introduce a native app-lock feature, allowing users to secure sensitive applications without third-party software. Additionally, the screen recording tool is expected to receive a "floating pill" interface, enabling users to doodle on recordings and preview clips before sharing them. Realme P4 Power 5G Launch in India Today With Massive 10,001mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Features and Specifications.

For larger devices like tablets and foldables, Android 17 may enforce a split-panel design for notifications and Quick Settings. Another notable change involves the connectivity tiles; the update is expected to separate the combined Wi-Fi and mobile data buttons back into individual toggles, addressing a common request from the Android user community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2026 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).