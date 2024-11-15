PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 15: On a vibrant Sunday, October 10th, Elate International School, a CBSE and Cambridge International School has brought together students, families, and teachers for a spectacular fundraising event that ran from 10 AM to 4 PM. The day was brimming with engaging activities, creative stalls, and an unforgettable spirit of giving. Our theme, "Children for Children," fostered a profound message of empathy, encouraging students to help their peers in need. With the tagline "Little Hands, Big Hearts," the event inspired all participants to come together and make a difference.

A Heartfelt Impact: Raising Funds for a Worthy Cause

The generosity displayed by everyone who attended was overwhelming. Through ticket sales, donations, and contributions at each stall, we raised a total of Rs. 3,11,685. This remarkable amount will be donated to the Hyderabad Children Aid Society, directly benefiting children in need by providing them with essential resources, educational support, and a brighter future.

The "Children for Children" theme was thoughtfully chosen to foster empathy and compassion within our students. They learned that their efforts, creativity, and enthusiasm could come together to create a lasting, positive impact in the lives of others. Through activities like these, our students experienced the true joy of giving, discovering that small contributions can lead to monumental change when fueled by big hearts.

Thanking the Elate International School Community

We are deeply grateful to our parents for their encouragement, support, and donations, which played an invaluable role in the success of this event. Their involvement showed our students the importance of family and community in driving positive change. We also thank our dedicated teachers and student volunteers, whose hard work, creativity, and passion brought this day to life. Together, they created an environment where kindness, compassion, and generosity could thrive.

Reflecting on Values Learned

This event was more than just a day of fun; it was an opportunity for our students to learn valuable life lessons. From teamwork and responsibility to empathy and resilience, they saw firsthand how their contributions, no matter how small, can create ripples of impact. The Art and Craft Gallery taught them the beauty of sharing their creative talents, while stalls like Ring-A-Ding and Shoot for the Stars demonstrated the rewards of perseverance. Through the Symphony Corner and the Flash Mob, they celebrated the power of togetherness.

Elate International School is proud of each student who participated, knowing they have taken their first steps towards becoming compassionate, socially responsible individuals. Through "Hearts United: A Children for Children Initiative," our students have learned that with creativity, teamwork, and a desire to help, they can achieve incredible things and make the world a better place.

An Array of Unique Stalls and Experiences

Our event featured various creative and fun-filled stalls, each designed to bring out the students' enthusiasm and showcase their talents while creating an atmosphere of joy. Here's an in-depth look at some of the highlights of our fundraising extravaganza:

The Art and Craft Gallery was an awe-inspiring showcase of students' creativity. Here, attendees marveled at handmade crafts, paintings, and other artistic creations made by our very own students. Each piece was crafted with care, reflecting the students' unique artistic abilities and their understanding of the beauty in giving. The gallery itself became a place of inspiration, as students learned the importance of expressing emotions through art and sharing it to uplift others.

Our fundraising event featured engaging Art Workshops where creativity flourished and imaginations took flight. Students and attendees had the opportunity to explore a variety of artistic techniques, each workshop offering a hands-on experience and unique results like Woodcut Print Making, Glass Painting, Clay Modelling and T-Shirt Painting. Each of these workshops offered students a chance to explore new techniques, express their individuality, and appreciate the joy of creating something with their own.

At the Symphony Corner, the soothing sounds of student performances create an ambiance of tranquility and reflection. Our talented young musicians played instruments ranging from violins to guitars, and each melody seemed to tell a story of compassion. This corner became a haven where visitors could sit back, relax, and let the music wash over them. It reminded everyone of the healing power of music and how it can bring people together in support of a cause. Our food corner offered an array of delightful treats, adding a sweet and savory touch to the day. From whimsical cotton candy and rich chocolate fountains to crispy tater twirls, there was something to satisfy every craving.

We look forward to many more events where our Elate community comes together with hearts full of love, ready to create positive change. Thank you to everyone who made this day unforgettable. Together, we have shown that Little Hands truly do have Big Hearts--and when united, they can accomplish remarkable things. Please watch the event highlights here- https://youtu.be/r2NR2-lyjuw?si=53RfYplovs2TyP1P

