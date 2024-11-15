Nature lovers, photographers, skywatchers and astronomers are eagerly waiting and preparing for tonight’s celestial wonder, the November supermoon of 2024. This is the time when the rare phenomenon gives people the opportunity to see the moon in a more vivid and striking way. Many bring out their cameras and high-tech devices to capture photos and videos of nature’s wonder. The rare celestial event marks the fourth and last supermoon of the year, following the trio of the August blue moon, September harvest moon and October hunter moon. The last supermoon is all set to shine brightly and light up the night sky on Friday, November 15. Beaver Moon Is the Final Supermoon of 2024: Know November Full Moon Date, Timings and Other Details of the Supermoon Set To Grace the Night Sky.

A supermoon usually occurs when the full moon is closest to the Earth. This makes it appear brighter and bigger than usual. The November supermoon is also called the beaver moon, as this is the time when beavers traditionally return to their homes. This supermoon not only signifies the time when beavers retreat to their homes, it also marks the beginning of the winter and colder season across many parts of the world. Scroll below to check all details, from the timings and date to how to watch the last supermoon, also referred to as the ‘November 15 Beaver Moon’ online. What is a Supermoon?

Last Supermoon 2024 Date

The last supermoon of 2024 is set to illuminate the night sky on Friday, November 15.

Last Supermoon 2024 Time

The last supermoon of 2024 will look full for a day or two before it reaches its peak fullness. The November 15 beaver moon will reach its peak at 04:28 PM EST.

Last Supermoon 2024 India Date

The last supermoon of 2024 will reach its peak on Saturday, November 16.

Last Supermoon 2024 India Time

The last supermoon of 2024 will reach peak illumination at 02:58 AM in India.

How to Watch the Last Supermoon of 2024?

The last supermoon of 2024 can be viewed through the live stream. Click on the below video to watch catch the November 15 beaver moon online.

Beaver Moon, Last Supermoon of 2024 Live Stream

Don’t forget to tune in and catch the last celestial wonder of the year. The next supermoon won’t be until next year, so make sure you do not miss the stunning sight!

