Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29 (ANI/PNN): After a long ordeal of 65 days in the nursery, 40-year-old Anita was finally taking her little baby home. She had delivered a 34-week baby weighing just 850 gm at delivery.

On discharge, the baby weighed 1.55 kilograms which otherwise was still quite lower than the normal weight of 2.5 kg.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Impresses Netizens by Laying Behind PSG Wall for Man City Free-Kick in Champions League 2021-22 (Watch Video).

The Doctors told her that the baby would need utmost care even at home along with special nutritional products for supporting the baby's growth. Anita was worried since her hometown, Gaya, was 100 kilometres from Patna and didn't have adequate medical facilities and supplies.

As Anita looked at the prescriptions from the doctor, Neolacat MMF was among the products recommended by the doctor. Anita googled the product on her phone and was relieved to see the product available through the e-commerce channel of the company.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Know Revised HRA Rates That Will Increase Salary of Central Govt Employees.

Like Anita's baby, 50% of the 3.6 million preterm babies born are EUGR at the time of discharge. EUGR in simple words, means the baby is retarded in terms of growth and would thus need special nutritional products for complete growth and development even after going home. Moreover, 300,000 preterm babies die every year from complications associated with preterm birth, infections, and lack of access to human milk.

Committed to preserving the health of premature babies and reducing infant mortality rates, Neolacta Lifesciences has developed a range of human milk-derived products that will help provide 100% human milk-based nutritional support both during the hospital stay as well as at home for these babies.

Neolacta products are now available on the e-commerce channel that will enable parents to purchase the mother's milk products online, informed Dr. Vikram Reddy, Chief Scientific Officer at Neolacta Lifesciences. By using the dedicated platform of Neolacta, new parents can place the orders and have the products delivered to their doorsteps by visiting https://neolacta.com/buy-online/

The organization has a strong distribution network across India, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, ensuring products get delivered within 2 working days.

Parents can also buy Neolacta Human Breast Milk and Neolacta MMF (Mother's Milk Fortifier) at 1MG.Com. https://www.1mg.com/otc/neolact-mmf-sachet-1gm-each-otc605449.

NeoLacta Lifesciences is the only ISO 22000:2018 and GMP certified human milk facility in Asia and India to develop one hundred percent human milk products (breast milk products) through its proprietary processing technology, setting it apart from other human milk banks, added, Dr. Vikram Reddy, Chief Scientific Officer.

NeoLacta Lifesciences is the first company in Asia and India to bring the concept of collecting, processing, and marketing 100% human breast milk products to save the lives of premature & ill infants.

Established in 2016, NeoLacta has a pharmaceutical-grade human milk processing facility ISO 22000:2018, HACCP and GMP certified. NeoLacta has multiple ISO-7 cleanrooms, onsite chemical and microbial lab and deep freezers which ensure raw milk and finished products are stored at -20 Deg C.

Continuing the legacy of supporting parents and clinicians by providing 100% human milk-based neonatal products, operations have been recently launched in the United Kingdom under the banner of NeoKare Nutrition. The founders of both the organizations, NeoLacta and NeoKare, have an extensive background in human milk technology since they were instrumental in establishing the 1st milk bank in Australia at KEM, Perth, WA, in 2000.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)