Lionel Messi has already impressed the netizens with his debut goal for PSG against Manchester City during the Champions League 2021-22. Now, the 34-year-old has been lauded by the netizens for yet another act as he was seen laying behind the wall as Manchester City prepared to take a free-kick. A few netizens posted a picture on social media and hailed Messi for the act. While a few trolled the person who had asked Messi to be the wall and the others lauded the Argentine for the act. Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mabppe, Achraf Hakimi & Others React After PSG Wins 2-0 Against Manchester City in UCL 2021-22 Match (Check Reactions).
Talking about the game, the match was held in the backyard of PSG in Paris. The home side looked quite dominating from the start and they scored a goal within the first eight minutes of the match. Idrissa Gueye scored a goal and Lionel Messi joined the bandwagon by adding one more goal to the tally. In the end, Messi's team had the last laugh. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by fans where they have hailed Messi.
For now, PSG leads Group A standings with 4 points in their kitty. The team has so far won a game and the other ended with a draw. Manchester City is one number three on the points table.
