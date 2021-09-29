Lionel Messi has already impressed the netizens with his debut goal for PSG against Manchester City during the Champions League 2021-22. Now, the 34-year-old has been lauded by the netizens for yet another act as he was seen laying behind the wall as Manchester City prepared to take a free-kick. A few netizens posted a picture on social media and hailed Messi for the act. While a few trolled the person who had asked Messi to be the wall and the others lauded the Argentine for the act. Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mabppe, Achraf Hakimi & Others React After PSG Wins 2-0 Against Manchester City in UCL 2021-22 Match (Check Reactions).

Talking about the game, the match was held in the backyard of PSG in Paris. The home side looked quite dominating from the start and they scored a goal within the first eight minutes of the match. Idrissa Gueye scored a goal and Lionel Messi joined the bandwagon by adding one more goal to the tally. In the end, Messi's team had the last laugh. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by fans where they have hailed Messi.

Tweets:

Imagine being the guy who tells Messi to lay down behind the wall 😂 pic.twitter.com/PDLD0FPJDX — Nubaid (@RamboFYI) September 28, 2021

Mixed reaction:

I thought I’d never see the day of Messi being the one lying behind the wall 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/wmtLsE3YLL — PedriFCB (@Pedri_FCB__) September 28, 2021

God Protects the wall

behind the scenes 📹 The legend Messi protects the wall 🐐😂 pic.twitter.com/7n3cFllnap — Enock Essel Niccolo Makaville (@EsselKobina39) September 28, 2021

Another one:

Yes, Messi lying down behind the free kick wall is the completion of the hero’s journey https://t.co/WCgl11KLoi — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) September 28, 2021

For now, PSG leads Group A standings with 4 points in their kitty. The team has so far won a game and the other ended with a draw. Manchester City is one number three on the points table.

