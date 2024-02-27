The Media People

New Delhi [India], February 27: A Mysterious Affair in Amboseli' is Ananya Pal's ninth and latest book in the genre of psychological thriller. It is a murder mystery set in the backdrop of Nairobi city and partly the Amboseli National Park of Kenya. The book not only deals with an intriguing plot but also reflects the place and the society prevailing in Kenya.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress's Nyay Yatra To Enter Madhya Pradesh on March 2; Rahul Gandhi To Hold Roadshows, Public Meetings.

Moreover, the book deals with the subject of narcissistic traits and how people with such disorders manipulate empaths and create endless suffering resulting into a situation for crime. The book is currently available in India and will be available in Amazon worldwide and in Kenya soon.

Ananya Pal is a Chartered Accountant by profession and worked in reputed MNCs for several years, currently pursuing her own consultancy in Nairobi. Creative writing is her passion.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of HFC vs PFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

She writes in the genres of Historical fiction, thriller, comedy, and travelogues in Bengali and English. She has nine published books both in English and Bengali. She writes scripts and directs stage plays, dance dramas, short films and musical shows.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by The Media People. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)