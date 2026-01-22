VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 22: Under the banner of Overdose Entertainment, the web film Addiction, featuring Andy Arora in the lead role, has recently been released across multiple OTT platforms. The film is currently streaming on Hungama OTT, Hungama Play, Hungama. com, Airtel Xstream OTT, Jio Fiber, Amazon Fire TV, Fiber Digital TV, Amazon UK, and several other digital platforms, ensuring wide reach among global audiences.

Since its release, Addiction has received an encouraging response from viewers, especially on Hungama OTT, where the film is currently trending. Audiences have appreciated the engaging storyline and the overall presentation, which has helped the film gain steady traction on the platform.

Viewers have particularly praised Andy Arora for his powerful and convincing performance. His acting has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth and natural screen presence, making his character relatable and impactful. Many viewers believe that Andy Arora's performance plays a crucial role in keeping the audience connected to the narrative.

The music of Addiction has also emerged as a major highlight of the film. Audiences have shown strong appreciation for the songs and background score, which add emotional intensity to the story. The complete music composition and lyrics have been crafted by veteran Bollywood music composer Praveen Bhardwaj, whose contribution has significantly elevated the film's appeal.

Andy Arora has a solid background in theatre, having worked as a theatre artist in Canada. Several of his stage plays performed there received notable recognition and popularity. This rich theatre experience is clearly reflected in his on-screen performance, where his expressive acting and strong dialogue delivery stand out.

Prior to Addiction, Andy Arora has appeared in films such as Sharma Ji Ki Lag Gayi and Mr. Kabaadi. With each project, he has continued to refine his craft, and Addiction marks an important milestone in his career as a leading actor.

Currently trending on Hungama OTT, Addiction is receiving appreciation not only for its performances but also for its music and overall production quality. The positive audience response indicates that the film has successfully connected with viewers and is establishing a strong presence in the digital entertainment space.

Overall, Addiction stands as a well-received web film that combines impactful performances, soulful music, and extensive OTT distribution. The appreciation Andy Arora is receiving for his role further strengthens his growing stature in the industry and adds to the success of Overdose Entertainment's digital ventures.

