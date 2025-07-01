NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1: Antara Senior Care, pioneers of integrated senior care in India and part of the $5-billion Max Group, has initiated phased roll-out of cashless insurance coverage for transition care facility across all its Care Homes, starting from its Bengaluru centre in Bannerghatta. With this, Antara Care Homes becomes one of the only two Indian senior-care operators to offer this essential service in the country.

Enabled through a Third-Party Administrator (TPA)--an external agency that manages claims and coordinates between the insurer, care provider, and policyholder--Antara's initiative improves access to transition care, which focuses on providing structured recovery and rehabilitation support as patients move from a hospital to home. Data shows that timely post-acute care improves outcomes, prevents complications, and significantly reduces caregiver stress.

Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, Antara Senior Care, said, "Families are increasingly seeking insurance-backed solutions to assist with transition care for their elders especially after stroke, orthopaedic surgery, organ transplantation, wherein rehabilitation is an important part of recovery and regaining quality of life. TPA facility at Antara Care Homes directly addresses this need. Our goal is clear: to ensure that as India's insurance landscape evolves, Antara continues to lead with inclusive, clinically robust, and financially accessible senior care models."

Out-of-pocket expenses still account for almost half of total healthcare spending in India, where senior population has been rising steadily since the turn of the century and is projected to more than double to over 350 million by 2050. Age-related multi-morbidities, frequent hospitalizations, and long-drawn recovery demand a shift in how transition care for seniors is delivered and financed.

Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services, said, "Antara's move to offer TPA insurance at its Care Homes ensures continuity in care when it matters the most, offers relief to caregivers, and restores dignity for patients. Without TPA-backed cashless insurance for transition care, many families are forced to bring patients home prematurely, rely on part-time physiotherapy and informal care, despite being educated by their doctor about the benefits of supervised, structured care immediately after hospitalisation. This can delay recovery, hamper mobility, increase complications, burden of care, and stress, leading to emotional withdrawal."

"We are working closely with TPAs, insurers, and policymakers to broaden the scope of coverage. We are also exploring similar support for our Memory Care facility, Care at Home services and assisted living services," Ishaan Khanna added.

The process for cashless insurance service (TPA) at Antara Care Homes is designed to be seamless and family friendly. A patient's shift to Antara Care Homes is supported by the treating doctor's reference and a discharge summary, clinical assessment by Antara's medical team, and help with documentation.

After being launched for Antara Care Home in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta area, the cashless insurance coverage will be rolled out across facilities in Gurugram, Noida, and Chennai. The cashless model will allow eligible insurance policies to cover a wide range of services, such as room charges within policy limits, caregiver fee, nursing care, basic doctor consultations, diagnostics.

The Antara Care Homes ecosystem offers integrated senior care through its specialized transition care, assisted living, and memory care facilities designed with age-friendly infrastructure and geriatric-trained medical staff. Our team caters to the clinical, nutritional, emotional and cognitive needs of seniors in a warm, home-like environment with spaces curated for communal interaction and activities. Our dedicated team provides crucial pre- and post-operative recovery and rehabilitation, and end-of-life care with dignity and compassion.

To connect with Antara Care Homes, please contact: +919811441111.

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $5 billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of businesses - Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. It will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150 with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase as and when statutory approvals will be in place. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360, - Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational community developed by Max Estates.

Antara's Assisted Care Services include 'Care Homes', 'Care at Home' and 'AGEasy'. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With facilities across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, the Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provides well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy - an online and offline store - focuses on senior specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions. Website: www.antaraseniorcare.com.

