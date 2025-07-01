The Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, July 2. The Los Blancos will be locking horns with the Turin-based side at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Real Madrid are in good shape, unbeaten in this competition, but have missed some fierce attacking opportunities, as star forward Kylian Mbappe hasn't featured for them yet. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Real Madrid vs Juventus: Where To Watch CWC Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to appear for Real Madrid CF in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, as he was hospitalized after suffering from acute gastroenteritis, a common infection that causes vomiting and diarrhea. The club played with Gonzalo García in his absence, and have fared well. But the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match is the first knock-out clash in the competition for them, and having their top goalscorer from last season will boost their morale.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 Match?

The 26-year-old French forward Kylian Mbappe has been discharged from the hospital, and he looks perfectly fit and fine. The player has even trained with the rest of the Los Blancos squad. So, it is expected that Kylian Mbappe might play in the Real Madrid vs Juventus FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match.

Head coach Xabi Alonso would love to use the side's most high-profile forward for a KO clash vs Juventus. But, Gonzalo García was good in the last game, scoring another goal. So, he might take the risk of starting with Garcia and later bringing Kylian Mbappe as a substitute. However, the final decision is still pending.

