Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited manufacturer of HDPE & PP bags, Zinc Sulphate Fertilizers & Micronutrient Mixtures for agricultural needs, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on December 26, 2024, aiming to raise Rs 44.80 Crore with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is 3,20,00,000 equity shares with a price band of Rs 13 - Rs 14 Per Share and face value of Rs 2 each.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Not more than 91,04,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 60,80,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not Less than 45,68,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Not Less than 1,06,48,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 16,00,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet Capital Expenditure towards purchase of Plant & Machinery and working capital requirement in Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited, Setting-up new project in Yara Green Energy Private Limited, subsidiary Company, along with working capital requirement, meet Working Capital & Capital Expenditure in Arawali Phosphate Limited, subsidiary Company and for general corporate purposes. The anchor bidding will open on December 24, 2024 and the issue will close on December 30, 2024.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, while Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.

Yashpal Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Anya Polytech & Fertilizers Limited expressed, "As we move forward with this IPO journey, it marks a transformative milestone in our company's evolution, laying foundation for future growth and success. With extensive experience and a significant presence in the industry, we have emerged as one of the prominent players. Our operations are guided by commitment to delivering consistent quality and innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers.

The funds raised through this IPO will be strategically utilized to expand our product portfolio, acquire advanced plant and machinery, and meet working capital requirements. This endeavour will not only fuel our business expansion but also enhance operational efficiency, driving sustainable growth and creating substantial long-term value."

