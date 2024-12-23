A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Chhattisgarh’s Mahtari Vandan Yojana, a government scheme aimed at supporting married women. The scheme, which deposits INR 1,000 every month into the accounts of eligible women, was exploited by a man who opened an account in the name of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone. The fraudster, identified as Virendra Joshi, had been receiving the monthly payments meant for married women under the scheme. A case has now been registered against him, and authorities are working to identify the officials responsible for the verification process. Sunny Leone Falls Prey To Fraud; Actress Alleges Her PAN Was Used To Procure Loan of Rs 2000.

Chhattisgarh Government Scheme

The incident was reported at Talur village in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, prompting an investigation. District Collector Haris S has directed the Women and Child Development Department to conduct a thorough probe and seize the bank account to recover the funds. The case came to the attention of officials through media reports, which uncovered the fraudulent activity. Sunny Leone Laughs off Bihar College Student Naming Emraan Hashmi and Her as Parents on Exam Form, Says 'Way to Dream Big'.

The revelation has sparked controversy, with the ruling BJP and opposition Congress exchanging accusations. Congress leader Deepak Baij has raised concerns, claiming that over 50% of the beneficiaries under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana are fake. This case has raised serious questions about the verification process and the integrity of government schemes.

