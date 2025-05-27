New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A 4 per cent yearly increase in retail sales was reported in April compared to the same month of 2024, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said, basis its survey.

The survey points to steady domestic demand at a time when global trade conditions remain unsettled.

Regional data showed that North and West India recorded the highest year-on-year growth at 6 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

East and South India recorded a 2 per cent rise each.

Among categories, quick service restaurants (QSR) led with 11 per cent growth, while beauty, wellness and personal care and food and grocery grew 6 per cent each.

Sports goods and consumer durables, and electronics grew at a slowest rate of 1 per cent each, according to the RAI survey.

The survey also highlights a cautious but steady outlook among retailers, with no significant drops in consumer spending.

In March 2025, a 6 per cent yearly rise in retail sales was reported.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI, said: "Retailers report that footfalls into stores are reducing. However, customers who come to the stores are buying with a purpose and are also experiencing new product introductions. Retailers who have innovative products or aspirational products are performing very well in the market."

Retailers Association of India (RAI) serves as the voice of Indian retailers, working collaboratively with stakeholders to foster the growth of the retail industry.

Separately, in February this year, a joint report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Retailers Association of India (RAI) asserted that India's retail sector is set to experience massive growth, with the market projected to reach Rs 190 trillion by 2034.

This projected growth was attributed to factors, including India's unique demographic trends such as rising affluence alongside a vast middle class, a large middle-aged adult population, and workforce participation by women. (ANI)

