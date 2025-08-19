PNN

New Delhi [India], August 19: ARC Insulation & Insulators Limited, a leading manufacturer and exporter of Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP) composite products, announced its plan to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on 21st August 2025, which will close on 25th August 2025, with listing proposed on NSE Emerge. The IPO comprises a Fresh Issue of 30,45,000 Equity Shares and Offer for Sale 2,50,000 Equity Shares. The minimum lot size of the issue is 1000 and the price band is ₹119 - ₹125.

Incorporated in September 2008, ARC has established itself as a pioneer in providing innovative, eco-friendly alternatives to conventional construction materials. Headquartered in West Bengal, the company serves critical infrastructure industries across India and abroad, including Chemicals, Power, Oil & Gas, Mining, Marine, Pulp & Paper, and Hospitality sectors.

The allocation will be made in accordance with SEBI guidelines, with 15,63,000 (47.44%) shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 4,71,000 (14.29%) shares for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), 10,96,000 (33.27%) shares for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), and 1,65,000 (5.00%) shares for Market Makers. The Anchor Book will open on August 20th, 2025, ahead of the public issue. There are 9,37,000 (28.44%) shares reserved for Anchor.

Backed by a team of engineering experts and global vendor partnerships, ARC sources high-grade glass fibers and resins through a hybrid model of domestic and premium international suppliers from China and Thailand, ensuring consistent product quality and cost efficiency.

Commenting on the company's vision, Mr Manish Bajoria, Managing Director of ARC, said:

"This IPO represents more than just a financial milestone; it is an opportunity to scale our innovation-driven growth. With our expertise in FRP composites and a strong foundation built on sustainability, we are confident in deepening our presence in both Indian and global infrastructure markets."

Adding his perspective, Mr. Ashish Bajoria, Non-Executive Director of ARC, said:"At ARC, we are committed to creating long-term value by delivering world-class FRP solutions that empower infrastructure growth. This IPO will further strengthen our ability to innovate, expand, and contribute to India's vision of sustainable development."

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized for funding capital expenditure towards the setting up of a new manufacturing unit, purchase of new office space, repayment/pre-payment of certain debt facilities including bridge finance, meeting working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes, thereby enhancing ARC's capacity and competitiveness.

The Book Running Lead Manager and Underwriter to the issue is Gretex Corporate Services Ltd., and the Registrar to the Offer is Maashitla Securities Pvt.Ltd.

For more information, please visit: https://www.arcinsulations.com/

