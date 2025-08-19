Mumbai, August 19: The INDIA bloc on Tuesday, August 19, announced former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the post of Vice President of India. Addressing a press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described B Sudershan Reddy as "consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice". Sudershan Reddy retired in 2011.

The BJP-led NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan for the Vice Presidential election. The position of Vice President of India has been vacant since 22 July, 2025, following Jadgeep Dhankar's resignation. The Vice Presidential election will take place on September 9 and the result will be announced on the same day. Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? All You Need To Know About Maharashtra Governor Named NDA’s Vice President Candidate.

Who Is B Sudershan Reddy?

Justice B Sudershan Reddy is a distinguished former judge of the Supreme Court of India. He was born on July 8, 1946, in Akula Mylaram Village, Andhra Pradesh. He completed his law degree from Osmania University in 1971 and began his legal career practicing Civil and Constitutional law in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Over the years, he held several significant positions including Government Pleader, Additional Standing Counsel for the Central Government, and Legal Adviser to Osmania University. Vice President Election 2025 Date: ECI Announces Schedule for 17th VP Polls After Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Exit, Polling on September 9.

Justice Reddy served as the President of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates Association in 1993. He was appointed a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1995. Later, he became the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005. He was elevated to the Supreme Court of India on January 12, 2007, where he served until his retirement on July 8, 2011. Post-retirement, he became the first Lokayukta of Goa in 2013. He resigned in October 2013 on personal grounds.

