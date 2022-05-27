New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/PNN): Canada Start-up Visa Week - 2nd Edition will take place from June 6 to June 10, 2022, and is organized by Arcum Global, a leading business management firm, in partnership with Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), a Canadian Government Designated Organisation and a renowned Toronto based incubator.

The event is set to be inaugurated with an informative session, providing details on the Canada Start-up Visa program and insights on Canada's potential business and funding opportunities. Further, one-on-one presentation opportunities would be provided to 20 shortlisted start-ups, with existing proof of concept, to pitch their innovative businesses to TBDC and Arcum Global

Also Read | OnlyFans Armpit Hair Model Fenella Fox Makes Millions by Sharing Sexy Photos, Videos & Clips BUT in Real-Life Men Call Her 'Dirty' and 'Disgusting'!.

Notably, Canada Start-up Visa is a Canadian Government program providing the founders of innovative start-ups with an opportunity to launch their business in Canada and directly apply for a Canadian Permanent Residency.

Divesh Sharma, Founder and Director, Arcum Global, quotes, "With the success of the first edition, organised last year, we look forward to continuing providing such platforms to companies and help the select founders with their mobilisation and fundraise."

Also Read | Oppo A57 (2022) With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Debuts in Thailand.

Registration link- Arcum Global

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)