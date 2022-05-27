Oppo A57 (2022) is now official in Thailand. The device made its debut a month after Oppo launched the A57 5G in China. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Shopee, JD, Lazada and Thisshop.com soon. It will be offered in glowing black and glowing green colours. Oppo A57 (2022) is priced at THB 5,499 (approximately Rs 12,500) for the 3GB + 64GB model. Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Exciting Offers Here.

The handset gets a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1612x720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone sports a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

Oppo A57 (2022) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

