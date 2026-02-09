VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 9: As India's business landscape is reshaped by AI adoption, digital transformation, and increasing organisational complexity, the expectations from managers and leaders are evolving rapidly. Leadership today extends beyond functional expertise to encompass strategic thinking, data-led decision-making, and cross-functional influence. According to a Deloitte-NASSCOM report, India's AI talent demand is expected to rise from around 600,000 to over 1.25 million professionals by 2027, while the market is projected to grow at 25-35%, underscoring the urgent need to upskill the existing workforce.

Also Read | Video: Lindsey Vonn Crash at 2026 Winter Olympics, AP Photographer Explains How She Captured the Devastating Fall.

This shift is clearly reflected at the CEO level. The EY CEO Outlook Pulse Survey 2025 reports that nearly 88-90% of Indian CEOs view continuous upskilling as critical to building future-ready organisations. Further reinforcing this trend, Fortune India notes that 69% of professionals who upskilled in AI, data science, or machine learning transitioned into managerial roles within two years, highlighting the growing link between digital fluency and leadership progression.

Recognising these changing requirements, the Indian Institute of Management Raipur has announced the Advanced Certificate Programme in General Management, a 12-month executive learning programme designed to equip professionals with strategic depth, cross-functional fluency, and AI-integrated leadership capabilities.

Also Read | Donald Trump Wishes USA Cricket Team Luck in T20 World Cup 2026, Says 'America Is Rooting for You!'.

The programme is designed for early to mid-level professionals, including Managers, Senior Managers, Functional Heads, and Senior Associates who are looking to accelerate their leadership journey and transition into broader business roles. It is also suited for entrepreneurs, start-up founders, business owners, and consultants seeking to scale operations, drive innovation, and lead with data-backed insights.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, Prof. Satyasiba Das Dean External Relations, IIM Raipur said,

"This programme is crafted for professionals who are ready to step beyond functional silos and assume wider leadership responsibilities. By integrating core general management disciplines with AI and GenAI, analytics, and emerging technologies, we aim to develop leaders who can navigate complexity and drive sustainable growth in today's dynamic business environment."

The Advanced Certificate Programme in General Management offers a comprehensive foundation across strategy, finance, operations, marketing, and human resources, while embedding contemporary themes such as AI, GenAI, analytics, and digital leadership. Delivered through a blended format, the programme includes live online sessions and recorded lectures by IIM Raipur faculty, complemented by six live industry-led masterclasses on GenAI and real-world business applications. Participants may also attend an optional one-day on-campus networking event at IIM Raipur.

- Through this programme, participants will be able to:Develop cross-functional fluency across finance, marketing, operations, and HR to enable aligned, enterprise-wide decision-making

- Apply AI, GenAI, analytics, and trending digital tools to make faster, smarter, and more effective managerial decisions

- Strengthen strategic and analytical acumen by using data-driven frameworks to improve business performance and drive growth

- Build agile thinking and adaptability to lead confidently through disruption, uncertainty, and change

- Gain practical understanding of core management functions with real-world business applicationsPosition themselves for upward mobility, role expansion, and lateral transitions in a digital-first economy

Beyond academics, the programme supports career progression through access to structured career services and an IIMJobs Pro membership. Participants who successfully complete the programme receive a certificate of completion from IIM Raipur along with Executive Alumni Status and three years' access to alumni benefits.

Programme Details

- Start Date: 16 March 2026

- Duration: 12 Months

- Format: Live online sessions + Pre-recorded video lectures

- Eligibility: Minimum Graduate or Diploma Holder (10+2+3) in any discipline

- Programme Fee: INR 1,35,000 + GST

- Certification: Certificate of Completion from IIM Raipur

Visit the programme page here.

About Indian Institute of Management Raipur

IIM Raipur, ranked #15 in NIRF 2025 and the highest among the new IIMs, is one of India's most respected management institutions with a strong reputation for academic rigour and industry-aligned learning. Since 2010, it has rapidly established itself through its research-driven faculty and a curriculum designed to shape contemporary business leaders. For finance professionals, the institute offers deep strengths in analytical management, strategic finance, and corporate governance, reinforced by strong placement outcomes, including the highest number of BFSI offers in 2023. Its credibility is further supported by notable rankings such as #9 in Times B-School and #16 in Business Today, along with global accreditations from AACSB and BGA, underscoring its commitment to world-class management education.

About Emeritus

Emeritus collaborates with leading global institutions including IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, ISB Executive Education, MIT Sloan, Wharton, Kellogg Executive Education, and more, to deliver world-class executive education across India, Singapore, Dubai, and other regions. Backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and others, Emeritus offers immersive, industry-relevant programmes facilitated by top academic and industry experts. With a presence across major global cities and a team of over 1,750 professionals, Emeritus is committed to making high-quality professional education accessible worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)