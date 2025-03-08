VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 8: The Kala Ghoda Anthem, aptly titled The Spirit of Kalaghoda (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJLLvpMQX0Q ), capturing hearts and resonating across the artistic and digital landscape, swiftly becoming a cultural phenomenon. As it trends across platforms, this silver horse's melody gallops through the city's soul, carrying the essence of art, music, and timeless storytelling. Composed by Shantanu Moitra, with lyrics by Aalok Shrivastav, the anthem is a powerful tribute to the artistic legacy of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF). Featuring some of India's most extraordinary singers and instrumentalists, it is a symphony of voices, traditions, and sounds that immortalize the festival's creative spirit.

For Shantanu Moitra, this anthem was deeply personal. "Kala Ghoda has been home to me. I have spent my youth here, walking these very streets, soaking in the art, music, and vibrance. This festival holds some of my fondest memories, and it was here that I even released my book. So when Brinda spoke to me about the anthem, it wasn't just another composition--it was a homecoming," he said.

For Brinda Miller, Hon. Festival Director, the idea of an anthem had been in her mind for a long time. "When I mentioned the anthem to Shantanu, he was immediately excited. What followed was pure magic. Each of the talents came together, lending their soul to this piece, making it a glorious celebration of art, culture, and music," she reflected.

The anthem brings together an ensemble of India's finest artists. Lending their voices to the anthem are Shaan, Papon, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty, Shalmali Kholgade, Rahul Deshpande, Usha Uthup, Javed Ali, and Anup Jalota. Their vocals blend seamlessly, capturing the depth and vibrancy of the festival's spirit.

The anthem's instrumentation is just as rich, with Rakesh Chaurasia on flute, Ambi Subramaniam on violin, Purbayan Chatterjee on sitar, Rhythm Shaw on guitar, and Ojas Adhiya on tabla, each bringing their mastery to the composition. The arrangement by Archit Shah and Smit Ruparel, rhythm and additional programming by Shom Chatterjee, recording by Kittu Myakal, and mixing and mastering by Smit Ruparel ensure that every note resonates with perfection.

Guided by the festival's core team, including Nayaab Udhas, Anuj Bajaj, Vaibhav Patil, The Event Co., and Shirsh R. Karrale, the anthem stands as a cultural milestone, embodying the spirit of Kala Ghoda in a way that words alone never could.

As the silver horse of Kala Ghoda trots forward, it leaves behind this anthem--a melody that will echo through time, sung forever in celebration of art, culture, and the limitless power of human expression.

