Singapore, January 15: The AVPN Global Conference 2026, Asia's largest convening of social and impact investors will be held from 25 to 27 August 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India. The thirteenth edition of AVPN's signature annual Conference, themed "A Blueprint for Action in Asia", convenes global leaders in corporate philanthropy, family offices, private foundations, impact investing and impact organisations. This year, the Conference aligns with India's transformative Viksit Bharat Vision 2047, the government's vision to become a developed nation by 2047. The Conference presents an opportunity for global delegates to experience India's leadership in social innovation, and it also provides a platform for India's leadership and innovation to be included in Asia's social investment growth story.

Asia today faces a stark contrast between immense private wealth and deep, underfunded social needs. The region is home to nearly 40% of the world's billionaires, with 61 new billionaires in 2025, together amassing USD 124.4 billion. This juxtaposes with the fact that Asia Pacific also faces an annual financing gap of USD 1.5 trillion to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Traditional development funding has retreated, and the world is experiencing a turning point in terms of resources and leadership. Amidst these challenges, Asia's leaders are stepping up to lead in impact through bold, people-first social development initiatives, powered by cross-sector collaboration, catalytic capital, and digital transformation, alongside other pioneering development models. The AVPN Global Conference 2026 will spotlight global and Asian leaders, leverage philanthropy, impact investing, and blended finance as key levers to channel capital towards bold, collaborative opportunities for action.

Achal Agarwal, Chair, AVPN said, "Asia stands at a defining point where leadership must be measured not by aspiration, but by action. The AVPN Global Conference 2026 is intentionally designed as a platform where those who influence capital, policy, and institutions come together to shape practical pathways forward. Hosting the Conference in India for the first time reflects Asia's growing confidence in designing solutions at scale, grounded in local realities and relevant to the world. This is about moving from dialogue to execution, and from promise to progress."

Naina Subberwal Batra, Chief Executive Officer, AVPN said, "Even as Asia becomes home to some of the world's fastest-growing pools of private wealth, we continue to face an annual SDG financing gap of well over a trillion US dollars that leaves critical needs in health, education, climate resilience, and livelihoods unmet. The AVPN Global Conference 2026 is about changing that trajectory by bringing together philanthropic leaders, funders, investors, policymakers, and enterprises from across Asia to move capital more boldly and more collaboratively into solutions that can transform communities at scale. In a decade that will define the future of our people and our planet, we can no longer afford for Asia's wealth and Asia's social needs to exist in parallel worlds. This Conference is where those worlds must finally converge."

Prominent speakers at the Conference include Ajay Piramal (Chairman, Piramal Group), Boon Heong Ng (Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Temasek Foundation), Prof. Larry Kramer (President & Vice-chancellor, London School of Economics & Political Science), Neerja Birla (Founder & Chairperson, Aditya Birla Education Trust), Piyush Gupta (Chairman, Singapore Management University), Tony Tan (Executive Director, CapitaLand Hope Foundation), and more to be announced in the coming months.

Spotlight on Impact Investing

The Conference will feature a dedicated Impact Investing Day, themed "A Blueprint for Action in Impact Investing and Blended Finance". It will showcase projects ready for investment or blended-finance structures, the design and activation of catalytic capital, global investor dialogues linking asset owners with regional pipelines, and transition roadmaps from philanthropy to concessional or market-rate investments. It will also spotlight several signature multilateral and ecosystem initiatives, and offer delegates - leading Limited Partners (LPs), General Partners (GPs), development finance institutions, and multilateral development banks - the opportunities to unlock investment capital for impact.

Be a Part of the Action: Early Bird Registrations Now Open

With an anticipated 2,000 delegates, and more than 100 sessions held over three days, AVPN Global Conference 2026 will be more than a convening, it is a platform for collaboration, the site for action, and the blueprint for a positive, prosperous, and inclusive future.

About AVPN

AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, comprising over 700 diverse members across 43 markets. Our mission is to increase the flow and effectiveness of financial, human, and intellectual capital in Asia by enabling members to channel resources towards impact. As an ecosystem builder, AVPN enables its members to connect, learn, act, and lead social impact efforts across key pillars while improving the effectiveness of deployed capital, bringing local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights to the forefront.

